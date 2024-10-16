Reign Announce Pair of Transactions

October 16, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Ontario Reign News Release







ONTARIO, Calif. - The Ontario Reign, proud AHL affiliate of the NHL's LA Kings, announced two transactions Wednesday. Goaltender Pheonix Copley has been recalled from Ontario on an emergency basis by the LA Kings. In addition the Reign recalled goaltender Jacob Ingham from their ECHL affiliate, the Greenville Swamp Rabbits.

Copley, 32, earned a win in his first game of the 2024-25 season Sunday in Ontario, making 19 saves in a 4-3 victory over the San Jose Barracuda. He previously appeared in eight games with the Kings during 2023-24, as well as 37 contests for LA in 2022-23 when he went 24-6-3 with a 2.64 goals-against average and a 0.903 save percentage.

Now in his 11th pro season, Copley joined the Kings as a free agent in July 2022, after spending eight years with the Washington Capitals and St. Louis Blues organizations. He has appeared in 76 career regular season NHL games, owning a record of 44-16-8 with three shutouts, a 2.83 GAA and a .899 SV%.

Ingham, 24, signed an AHL contract with Ontario earlier in the month after appearing in six games for the Reign and 34 regular season contests for Greenville last year. While wearing a Reign sweater, Ingham posted a 2.71 goals-against average, 0.917 save percentage and a 3-2-0 record in 332 minutes of action. In Greenville, Ingham had the best ECHL campaign of his career by going 17-10-4 with a 2.57 goals-against and a 0.916 save percentage in 1,889 minutes to help lead the Swamp Rabbits to a Kelly Cup Playoffs postseason berth.

The 6-5, 205-pound netminder was selected by the LA Kings in the sixth round (175th overall) of the 2018 NHL Draft.

Ontario returns to action on Friday night when they host the Bakersfield Condors at Toyota Arena beginning at 7 p.m.

