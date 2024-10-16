Monsters Announce Pair of Roster Moves

October 16, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Cleveland Monsters News Release







CLEVELAND - The AHL's Cleveland Monsters, top affiliate of the NHL's Columbus Blue Jackets, announced Wednesday that the Blue Jackets added goaltender Jet Greaves to the club's roster on emergency recall from Cleveland and the Monsters recalled net-minder Pavel Cajan from his loan to the ECHL's Cincinnati Cyclones.

A 6'0", 179 lb. left-shooting native of Cambridge, ON, Greaves, 23, is 0-1-0 in one appearance for Cleveland this season with a 7.01 goals-against average (GAA) and .800 save percentage (S%). In ten career NHL appearances, all for the Blue Jackets, spanning parts of two seasons from 2022-23, Greaves went 3-7-0 with a 3.44 GAA and .912 S%.

In 119 career AHL appearances, all for Cleveland, spanning parts of four seasons from 2021-24, Greaves went 61-41-11 with four shutouts, a 3.00 GAA, and .904 S%. Greaves went 10-5-0 with a 3.05 GAA and .907 S% in 15 ECHL appearances for the Kalamazoo Wings in 2021-22 and went 20-27-5 with three shutouts, a 3.71 GAA and .899 S% in 60 career OHL appearances for the Barrie Colts spanning two seasons from 2018-20.

A 6'2", 185 lb. left-catching native of Hlubos, Czechia, Cajan, 21, signed a one-year AHL contract with the Monsters on June 20, 2024. In 44 career AHL appearances, all for Cleveland, spanning parts of two seasons from 2022-24, Cajan went 16-18-6 with two shutouts, a 3.39 GAA and .889 S% and added a record of 9-9-2 with one shutout, a 2.59 GAA and .923 S% in 20 career ECHL appearances for the Kalamazoo Wings and Cincinnati Cyclones spanning parts of two seasons from 2022-24.

Prior to his professional career, Cajan went 21-18-4 with a 3.61 GAA and .901 S% in 44 appearances for the OHL's Kitchener Rangers in 2021-22. Cajan also represented Czechia at the 2022 IIHF U20 World Junior Championship.

