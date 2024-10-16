Sam Houde Reassigned to Wheeling

October 16, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins News Release







WILKES-BARRE, Pa. - The Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins announced today that they have reassigned forward Sam Houde to their ECHL affiliate, the Wheeling Nailers.

The 24-year-old is coming back from a season-ending injury the year before. Prior to the injury, Houde registered four goals and eight assists for 12 points in 12 games with Wilkes-Barre/Scranton.

In 96 career AHL games, all played with the Penguins, the native of Blainville, Québec has posted 38 points (17G-21A).

Houde last suited for Wheeling during his rookie year, the 2021-22 season. In 30 games for the Nailers, he racked up 43 points (13G-30A) in 30 games. One of his most explosive outings came on Dec. 15, 2021, when Houde registered a six-point game by scoring a hat trick and adding three assists against the Norfolk Admirals.

Houde was drafted by the Montréal Canadiens in the fifth round (133rd overall) of the 2018 NHL Entry Draft. In 232 career QMJHL games with the Chicoutimi Saguenéens, he posted 164 points (62G-102A).

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton's next game is on Friday, Oct. 18, when they take on the Lehigh Valley Phantoms. The first matchup of the season between these Keystone State rivals is also the first Eyewitness News Fan Friday of the season, featuring $2 select draft beers on sale form 6:00-7:30 p.m. courtesy of Coors Light and postgame player autographs presented by Northeast Music Center.

Puck drop between the Penguins and Phantoms is slated for 7:05 p.m. at Mohegan Arena at Casey Plaza.

Season-ticket packages for the Penguins' upcoming 2024-25 season are also on sale now. Full-Season, 22-game, 12-game, Flexbook and Premium Seating plans are available by reaching out to the Penguins directly at (570) 208-7367. Individual-game tickets are also available by visiting Ticketmaster.com, the Mohegan Sun Arena Box Office or calling the Penguins' front office at (570) 208-7367.

