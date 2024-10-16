Game Preview: Bears at Islanders, 7 p.m.

October 16, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Hershey Bears News Release







(Bridgeport, CT) - The Hershey Bears take the ice tonight in the Constitution State for their first road contest of the season in an Atlantic Division clash with the Bridgeport Islanders.

Hershey Bears (1-1-0-0) at Bridgeport Islanders (0-2-0-0)

Oct. 16, 2024 | 7 p.m. | Total Mortgage Arena

Referees: Johnathan Daniels (25), Jim Curtin (22)

Linespersons: Kevin Briganti (39), Trevor Disbennett (54)

Broadcast Information

Voice of the Bears, Zack Fisch on the call

TELEVISION: Antenna TV (WPMT FOX 43.2, Xfinity Ch. 247 and 1178, Verizon FiOS Ch. 463, Blue Ridge Ephrata Ch. 91, and Blue Ridge Newberry/Duncannon Ch. 88)

RADIO: WFVY-100.1 FM, Fox Sports 1460-AM, SportsRadio 98.9-FM & WOYK 1350-AM, Caps Radio

WATCH LIVE: AHLTV on FloHockey

LISTEN LIVE: Fox Sports AM-1460 Stream, Caps Radio 24/7

Radio pre-game coverage starts at 6:30 p.m.

LAST TIME OUT:

The Bears are coming off a weekend split with the Cleveland Monsters. After winning 7-3 on Saturday, Hershey received a three-goal performance on Sunday from Ivan Miroshnichenko, but Cleveland's Luca Del Bel Belluz turned in three goals of his own along with an assist to help deal the Bears a 6-3 defeat. Bridgeport is still seeking its first victory of the season after dropping its opening game to Providence 3-2 on Saturday, and getting blanked 3-0 by former goaltender Ken Appleby and the Charlotte Checkers on Sunday.

HITTING THE ROAD:

Hershey plays its first road game of the season tonight, coming off one of its best road campaigns in franchise history. Last season, the Bears went 24-7-0-5 in 36 games away from home to set club road records for fewest combined regulation and overtime road losses (7) and best points percentage (.736).

GONE FISHIN':

The Islanders rebranded over the summer by adopting the nostalgic "Fisherman" logo worn by their NHL parent club for a brief stretch during the mid-1990s. Hershey went 5-0-0-1 against Bridgeport in 2023-24, going 2-0-0-1 on the road against their Atlantic Division foe; in 122 lifetime regular-season meetings with the Bridgeport franchise, the Bears are 71-33-3-5-10 overall, and 29-23-2-3-4 on the road. Former Bears forward Brian Pinho (2018-22) is in his second season with the Islanders after appearing in all 72 games for Bridgeport last season, while Islanders forward Tyce Thompson is the son of former Bears captain Brent Thompson.

BEARS BITES:

Bears head coach Todd Nelson is two wins away from his 100th coaching victory with Hershey. His next win will also give him his 408th career AHL victory, moving him past Scott Gordon for sole possession of seventh in league history...Alex Limoges' four assists are tied for second in the AHL...Ivan Miroshnichenko leads all skaters with 11 shots on goal after logging a career-high eight shots in Sunday's loss to Cleveland...Both Miroshnichenko and Ethen Frank are tied for the league lead with two power-play goals...Hershey's power play ranks fifth at 28.6% (4-for-14)...Hershey's Hardy Häman Aktell and Bridgeport's Fredrik Karlstrom are former teammates with Växjö Lakers HC and the duo helped the club to the 2021 SHL title.

ON THIS DATE:

Oct. 16, 1957 - Willie Marshall recorded a hat trick to help power the Bears to a 6-2 win over the Cleveland Barons and give Hershey its first home victory of the season. The victory began a seven-game point streak (6-0-1) at Hershey Sports Arena.

