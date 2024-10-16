IceHogs to Host Annual Day of the Dead Night Saturday, November 2

Rockford, Ill. - An annual fan-favorite Rockford IceHogs theme night is returning to the BMO Center on Saturday, Nov. 2 when the IceHogs host the Chicago Wolves on Day of the Dead Night at 7 p.m.

Highlights of this year's event include a Hammy Sugar Skull bobblehead giveaway for the first 2,500 fans and the IceHogs players will wear Day of the Dead specialty jerseys. The jerseys will be auctioned online via DASH with a portion of the proceeds benefitting Rock Valley College's Association of Latin American Students and La Onda by way of the IceHogs Community Fund.

The jerseys unveiled today, designed by Exclusive Pro Sports in Rockford, feature a new IceHogs Los Cerdos logo on the crest. The Hammy Sugar Skull logo and the jersey are highlighted by bright, vibrant colors commonly associated with Day of the Dead, along with a Mexican party banner featuring hockey and IceHogs symbols.

Other aspects of the night will include special performances by NIU Ballet Folklórico Aztlán, a Day of the Dead altar on the concourse presented by RVC ALAS and a Spanish speaking public address announcer.

Tickets for Day of the Dead Night can be purchased now at IceHogs.com.

About IceHogs Community Fund

The IceHogs Community Fund is invested in making a positive social impact by supporting initiatives that will help make the Rockford region a better place to work, live, and play. Through partnerships with local organizations, the ICF is dedicated to growing the game of hockey by working to broaden exposure and reduce barriers to the sport.

The ICF raises funds throughout the year in a variety of ways, including specialty jersey auctions as well as gameday sales of 50/50 raffle tickets and Chuck-A-Pucks.

