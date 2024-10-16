Justin Holl Recalled from Grand Rapids

October 16, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Grand Rapids Griffins News Release









Defenseman Justin Holl with the Detroit Red Wings

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Detroit Red Wings on Wednesday recalled defenseman Justin Holl from the Grand Rapids Griffins.

Holl made his season debut with the Red Wings on Oct. 12 against Nashville and later bagged an assist in his second game on Oct. 14 at the New York Rangers. The 54th overall pick by Chicago in 2010 has competed in 585 professional games since the 2014-15 season, totaling 190 points (38-152-190) and 292 penalty minutes. Last season, the 32-year-old suited up for 38 games with the Red Wings and notched five assists, 22 penalty minutes and a plus-eight rating. At the NHL level, Holl has 88 points (11-77-88), 174 penalty minutes and a plus-67 rating in 325 career contests. The Tonka Bay, Minn., native last saw action in the AHL during the 2017-18 campaign and has appeared in 194 AHL contests with 68 points (20-48-68), 79 penalty minutes and a plus-59 rating.

