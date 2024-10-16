Bears Storm Back in Third to Top Islanders, 3-2

October 16, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

(Bridgeport, CT) - The Hershey Bears (2-1-0-0) continued their 2024-25 season, presented by Penn State Health, with a 3-2 victory over the Bridgeport Islanders (0-3-0-0) for their first road win of the season on Wednesday night at Total Mortgage Arena.

NOTABLES:

Bogdan Trineyev gave Hershey a 1-0 lead with his second goal of the season at 10:22 of the second period, then assisted on Ivan Miroshnichenko's eventual game-winning goal that made it 3-2 at 10:01 of the third period. Trineyev, Miroshnichenko, and Pierrick Dubé tied for the team lead with three shots apiece.

Mike Sgarbossa scored the tying goal on the power play at 8:56 of the third from Brad Hunt and Alex Limoges.

Bridgeport's Alex Jefferies (1g, 1a) and Chris Terry (1g, 1a) assisted on each other's goals in the second period to put the Islanders ahead 2-1.

Second-year forward Ryan Hofer made his season debut for the Bears.

Hunter Shepard earned his 57th victory in his 81st career appearance for the Chocolate and White, passing Peter Budaj to take sole possession of 15th in franchise history in goaltending wins and passing Zach Fucale to take sole possession of 26th in franchise history in appearances by a goaltender.

SHOTS: HER 25, BRI 31

GOALTENDING: HER - Hunter Shepard, 29-for-31; BRI - Marcus Hogberg, 22-for-25

POWER PLAY: HER - 1-for-3; BRI - 1-for-5

THEY SAID IT:

"I think [Trineyev] is just playing with more confidence, using his shot more. That line played well tonight with Miroshnichenko, Rybinski, and Bogdan. So it's a young line, but they got us the win tonight." - Todd Nelson on Bogdan Trineyev's progression and impact on tonight's game

"I thought Miro made a nice entry, kind of slowed it down, made a nice pass over to [Alex Limoges], and then [Brad Hunt] found me back-door, which was a great play; the third period was great - we just were able to kind of change momentum and get pucks behind them, and that really started to change things." - Mike Sgarbossa describes his game-tying goal and what led to the turnaround in the third period for Hershey

NEXT GAME:

The Bears continue the 2024-25 regular season, presented by Penn State Health, when they return home to host the Chicago Wolves for the first time since Feb. 19, 2006 on Saturday, Oct. 19 at 7 p.m. at GIANT Center for Penn State Health Pink the Rink Night. Purchase tickets for the game.

