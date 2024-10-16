Penguins Recall Defenseman Mats Lindgren

October 16, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins News Release







WILKES-BARRE, Pa. - The Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins announced today that they have recalled defenseman Mats Lindgren from their ECHL affiliate, the Wheeling Nailers.

In three games of preseason action for Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, Lindgren recorded one goal and five shots.

Last season, Lindgren led Red Deer Rebels defensemen with 34 assists and 41 points while producing a junior career-high seven goals. In 220 career WHL games with Red Deer and the Kamloops Blazers, Lindgren amassed 24 goals and 105 assists for 129 points. Furthermore, in 38 WHL playoff games, he produced 21 points (3G-18A).

Lindgren, 20, was drafted by the Buffalo Sabres in the fourth round (106th overall) of the 2022 NHL Entry Draft.

Born in North Vancouver, British Columbia, Lindgren is the son of former NHL forward Mats Lindgren. The elder Mats skated in 387 NHL games for the Edmonton Oilers, New York Islanders and Vancouver Canucks, gathering 54 goals and 74 assists for 128 points.

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton's next game is on Friday, Oct. 18, when they take on the Lehigh Valley Phantoms. The first matchup of the season between these Keystone State rivals is also the first Eyewitness News Fan Friday of the season, featuring $2 select draft beers on sale form 6:00-7:30 p.m. courtesy of Coors Light and postgame player autographs presented by Northeast Music Center.

Puck drop between the Penguins and Phantoms is slated for 7:05 p.m. at Mohegan Arena at Casey Plaza.

Season-ticket packages for the Penguins' upcoming 2024-25 season are also on sale now. Full-Season, 22-game, 12-game, Flexbook and Premium Seating plans are available by reaching out to the Penguins directly at (570) 208-7367. Individual-game tickets are also available by visiting Ticketmaster.com, the Mohegan Sun Arena Box Office or calling the Penguins' front office at (570) 208-7367.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from October 16, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.