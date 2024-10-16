TD Garden Anthemist Todd Angilly to Perform & Celebrity Bartend at T-Birds Game Saturday

October 16, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Springfield Thunderbirds News Release







SPRINGFIELD, Mass. - The Springfield Thunderbirds will play host to one of TD Garden's most recognizable stars on Saturday night as the team hosts the Providence Bruins at the MassMutual Center at 7:05 p.m.

Boston Bruins anthem singer Todd Angilly will be at the Thunderdome, not just to perform the Star-Spangled Banner but also to serve as a celebrity bartender inside the Breakaway Lounge on the concourse. Two specialty cocktails will be available, and proceeds from those two drinks will directly benefit Square One in Springfield. Angilly will serve as a celebrity bartender through the end of the first intermission.

"Without question, Todd Angilly is synonymous with hockey in New England for so many fans, and we could not be happier to welcome him to Springfield this weekend," said Thunderbirds President Nathan Costa. "It is our privilege to have him perform his iconic rendition, and the night is made doubly special by his willingness to immerse himself into the event by bartending for such a meaningful community partner in Square One. This will be a wonderful opportunity for our fans to meet and converse with the man behind such a revered singing voice."

Based in Springfield, Square One provides a range of family-friendly education and support services unique to each child and every family served. Their focus is on providing opportunities for children and families to build the foundation for lifelong learning, to make smart choices, and to grow strong cognitively, emotionally, socially and physically.

"Our friends at the Thunderbirds are always looking for creative, fun ways to support Square One and so many other community organizations," said Kristine Allard, Vice President of Development & Communication for Square One. "Welcoming Todd Angilly to Springfield to help raise funds for our Square One children and families is something we are really looking forward to! We are so grateful to the Thunderbirds leadership team for being such great community partners!"

Fans can meet Angilly on the concourse from 6:15 to 6:45 p.m. and take photos with him before his anthem performance. Following his anthem rendition, he will begin his celebrity bartending inside the Breakaway Lounge, concluding at the end of the first intermission. Tickets for the game can be purchased at www.SpringfieldThunderbirds.com or by calling (413) 739-GOAL (4625).

