RedHawks Hand Goldeyes Fourth Straight Defeat

June 22, 2024 - American Association (AA)

WINNIPEG, MB - The Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks (23-14) defeated the Winnipeg Goldeyes 4-1 at Blue Cross Park Friday evening. It marked the fourth consecutive loss for a Goldeyes team that has only scored five times since an 8-0 win over Sioux City on Sunday.

Right fielder Ismael Alcántara drove in all four Fargo-Moorhead runs. He hit a three-run double to right with two out in the third inning, and another came home on a fielder's choice in the top of the fifth that made the score 4-0 for the visitors.

Shortstop Andy Armstrong and third baseman Dayson Croes hit back-to-back doubles to begin the bottom of the eighth to get the Goldeyes (19-19) on the board but that was the only offense they could muster.

Tyler Grauer (W, 4-2) was dominant, working 7.1 innings and allowing just the one run on five hits. He struck out ten batters and walked one. Alex DuBord (S, 8) benefited from a double play that was turned behind him to face the minimum number of batters in the bottom of the ninth inning.

Joey Matulovich (L, 5-1) gave up four runs - all earned - on six hits in five innings while striking out seven and walking a pair. Tasker Strobel, Ben Onyshko, and Nick Trogrlic-Iverson combined on four innings of scoreless relief for Winnipeg.

"Offensively we just weren't good enough again," lamented Goldeyes manager Logan Watkins. "Obviously over the course of the season you're going to get hot and you're going to get cold. We're definitely in a stretch right now where we're cold and we've got to get it figured out."

The series continues Saturday at 6:00 p.m. CDT when Winnipeg's Marshall Kasowski (1-0, 0.00 ERA) matches up against Fargo-Moorhead righty Colten Davis (3-1, 3.68 ERA).

Trevor Curl will have the pregame show on CJNU 93.7 FM and cjnu.ca at 5:30. The game will also be broadcast in French on L'Univers de L'Info with Yanick LaRoche handling the play-by-play. The video stream of all games is available free of charge at AABaseball.TV.

