Cougars' Rally Falls Short

June 22, 2024 - American Association (AA)

Kane County Cougars News Release







GENEVA, Ill. - The Kane County Cougars nearly erased a four-run deficit, but ultimately came up just short in a 6-5 loss to the Lake Country DockHounds in front of 7,743 fans on Saturday night at Northwestern Medicine Field.

Lake Country (17-22) jumped out to an early lead against Kane County (23-16) starter Nick Belzer (4-2). In the top of the first, Belzer hit a batter and walked a pair to load the bases. Ryan Hernandez then drove in the first run of the ballgame with a sacrifice fly. One batter later, Josh Altman poked a single to score another run to make it 2-0 Lake Country.

The DockHounds added on in the top of the second. Deivy Grullon drew a walk and Thomas Jones singled to put two runners aboard. Then, Blake Tiberi knocked in a run to push the lead to three runs.

Kane County responded in the bottom of the third inning. Claudio Finol led off the frame with a double down the left field line. Two batters later, Galli Cribbs Jr. drove in Finol with a single to make it 3-1. The Cougars added another run in the third on a balk by DockHounds starter John Swanda (4-1) to make it 3-2.

Lake Country extended its lead in the middle innings. Tiberi brought in another run in the fourth with a sacrifice fly to make it 4-2. In the fifth, the DockHounds added two more on a solo homer by Hernandez and RBI single from Marek Chulp to go up 6-2.

In the bottom of the sixth, the Cougars mounted a rally. Jonah Davis started the frame with a single followed up by another Finol double to put runners at second and third. Simon Reid then drew a walk to load the bases before Jared Cushing brought in a run with a groundout to make it 6-3. Following Cushing's groundout, Cribbs Jr. blooped a single to score a pair and pull the Cougars within a run at 6-5. Cribbs Jr. finished the night 3-for-4 with three runs driven in.

However, that would be the final run of the night for the Cougars. Alan Carter pitched two scoreless innings and Alexis Rivero tossed a scoreless ninth to close out the ballgame. Kane County had the go ahead run at the plate in both the eighth and ninth innings, but ultimately came up short.

The Cougars conclude the series with the DockHounds on Sunday afternoon. Right-hander Brett Conine (2-1, 2.95) will take the mound for the DockHounds, while the Cougars starter is to be announced. For tickets and more information call 630-232-8811 or visit kccougars.com/tickets.

