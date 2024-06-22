Winning Streak Ends in Lincoln

(Lincoln, NE) The road trip continued for the RailCats as they were scheduled for a rematch against the Lincoln Saltdogs. The RailCats were riding the coattails of a four-game winning streak and a sweep of the Winnipeg Goldeyes. A win would be the longest win streak in two seasons.

The Saltdogs didn't waste any time against Carlos Sanabria, they scored three runs with two runs coming from a ball being lost by Francisco Del Valle for a double Alex Baeza. Lincoln scored one more run this time for Nick Anderson.

The RailCats didn't go down without a fight. Olivier Basabe singled and would trot around the bases with Carlos Rincon bashing his 11th home run of the season. Guillermo Quintana doubled in the same inning, plating Marcos Gonzalez. The lead was cut down to one.

In the ninth Miguel Sierra doubled into right field. He moved to third on the bunt, Dakota Conners would make the play and throw out Sierra at the plate before to keep it at a one-run game. Dan Kubiuk locked it up for the Saltdogs after for the final being 4-3.

The RailCats will turn to Andres Diaz in the middle matchup. Tomorrow's game is scheduled for a 6:05 start time, the game is going to be broadcasted live on AABaseball.TV, Mixlr, and WE.FM 95.9.

