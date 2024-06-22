Canaries Fly High Against Explorers

June 22, 2024 - American Association (AA)

SIOUX CITY, Iowa - The Sioux Falls Canaries (22-14) won the second game of the Siouxland series against the Sioux City Explorers (16-22) Saturday night, taking the matchup 8-2. The teams were tied through three, but the Canaries scored six between the fourth and fifth, carrying them through the end for the win.

The Canaries started the scoring in the top of the first when Sioux Falls' Jordan Barth hit an RBI double off Sioux City starter John Sheaks (1-5), sending home Wyatt Ulrich and giving the Birds a 1-0 lead. Later in the frame, Sioux Falls' Barth came home on a Hunter Clanin RBI single, doubling the lead to 2-0.

The X's worked one run back in the bottom of the first, thanks to a Daniel Montano sac fly off Sioux Falls starter Tanner Brown(4-2), scoring Nick Shumpert and cutting the Canaries' lead to 2-1.

In the bottom of the third, the X's tied it up when Sioux City's Montano again picked up an RBI, this time on a single to center field, plating Shumpert and knotting it 2-2.

The Canaries quickly broke the tie in the top of the fourth with Sioux Falls' Liam Spence picking up an RBI single off Sioux City's Sheaks, waving home Kendall Foster and making it 3-2.

With the bases loaded and one out in the top of the fifth, Sioux Falls' Foster worked a walk from Sioux City's Sheaks, pushing home Josh Rehwaldt and extending the Canaries' lead to 4-2. The next plate appearance, Sioux Falls' Scott Combs ripped a two-RBI single to center field, scoring Mike Hart and Clanin and doubling the lead to 6-2. Sioux Falls' Spence followed suit with his own RBI single, sending home Foster and making it 7-2. The advantage grew to 8-2 the next batter with Sioux Falls' Ulrich doubling off Sheaks, sending around Combs before the inning concluded.

From there, the pitching dominated for both teams, with Sioux Falls' Brown totaling six innings of two-run baseball before handing it off to Brady Stover and Dylan Chalmers who combined for three scoreless. Sioux City's Jaren Jackson relieved Sheaks after the fifth, and he shut down the Canaries lineup, retiring all 12 batters he faced while collecting five strikeouts, although without run support, the X's couldn't make a comeback.

The Explorers will wrap up the series with the Canaries in the final game of the three game series Sunday afternoon June 23 at 4:05 p.m. For more information or for media requests, please feel free to reach out at 817-739-3693. Tickets for the season can be purchased online as XSBaseball.com, in person at the Lewis and Clark Park Box Office or by calling 712-277-WINS.

