Big Fifth Inning Propels Birds to Third Consecutive Victory

June 22, 2024 - American Association (AA)

Sioux Falls Canaries News Release







Sioux City, IA - The Sioux Falls Canaries never trailed Saturday night and broke the game open with five runs in the fifth inning as the Birds downed Sioux City 8-2 at Lewis and Clark Park.

Jordan Barth ripped a first inning RBI double to open the scoring before Hunter Clanin followed with a run-scoring single. The Explorers responded with an RBI base hit in the home half before tying the game with a single in the third inning.

Liam Spence put Sioux Falls in front for good with an RBI single in the top of the fourth before all nine Canaries came to the plate in the fifth. Kendall Foster drew a bases loaded walk, Scott Combs drove in two with a single and Wyatt Ulrich followed with an RBI double.

Ulrich and Spence each finished with two hits while Tanner Brown scattered six hits over six innings to earn his fourth win. Brady Stover and Dylan Chalmers combined to strike out five over three scoreless innings of relief as the Canaries earned their third consecutive victory.

The Birds are now 22-14 and will look to sweep the three-game series when the two teams meet on Sunday at 4:05pm.

