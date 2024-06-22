7-Run Inning Completes Railroader Comeback Win Over Milwaukee

Cleburne, TX - The Railroaders failed to complete the rally the night before, but it was a different result on Friday night as Cleburne racked up seven runs in the eighth inning and completed the rally against the Milwaukee Milkmen for an 8-5 win at La Moderna Field.

Possibly the biggest win of the season so far splits the series with Milwaukee 2-2 and keeps them tied for second in the American Association's East Division.

The eighth inning began with C Jaxx Groshans' solo home run, followed by a RF Gus Sosa single, a 3B Bret Boswell double, and a LF Hill Alexander 2-run single later in the inning. RHP Victor Capellan came in attempting to pick up his eighth save of the year, but the Railroaders had other plans.

After a 2B Carter Aldrete strikeout, Capellan allowed three straight batters to reach base safely with two walks and a hit by pitch giving Cleburne the 6-4 lead. In his second at-bat of the inning, Sosa came in clutch with a 2-RBI single.

RHP Chris Muller picked up the save in the ninth inning when he retired three straight Milkmen after a leadoff single.

The series continues to deliver on Saturday night with game five set for 7:06 p.m. Also, the Railroaders will honor the Cleburne Eagles with commemorative throwback jerseys along with a Marcus Semien Championship Ring Giveaway.

