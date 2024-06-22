'Dogs Can't Pull Through, Drop Game Two in Extras

LINCOLN, NE - The Saltdogs struck first for the second straight game but this time it wasn't enough as Gary escapes with a 8-6 win in 10 innings.

INF Jack Dragum put together a three-hit performance driving in two RBIs bringin his season total to 15. He has driven in three runs during the homestand.

C Logan Williams posted his second multi-RBI game of the season with an RBI double as well as a solo homer, his second of the season.

RHP Pablo Arevalo with another shutout performance in long relief in place of Dylan Beck tossing two scoreless innings and walking one batter.

Lincoln opened the scoring in the bottom of the second with the Williams RBI double. Gary would respond with two in thew top of the third with a two-run homer.

The theme of back and forth would continue as Lincoln would tie it up in the third and take a two-run lead in the fourth with a Dragum two-run single. However, the Railcats would playtte two right back and tie it up at four a piece.

The Saltdogs with one more run in the sixth would grab a 5-4 lead with Williams going deep for the second time this season, a solo homer.

Fast forward to the eighth inning and the Railcats struck back yet again getting one run to tie the game at five a piece sending the ballgame to extras.

In the tenth it looked as if the Saltdogs were going to escape with just one run given up in top half but then a swinging bunt caused a throwing error allowing two more runs to come in.

Henson would drive in one more run in the bottom half but that would be all Lincoln would get as they fell by a score of 8-6 on Saturday night.

Lincoln and Gary are set for a rubber match on Sunday afternoon at 1:05 from Haymarket Park.

