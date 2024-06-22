Big Leaguers Help Monarchs to Key Win

ROSEMONT, Ill. - Three former major leaguers led the Kansas City Monarchs to a pivotal win in The Windy City.

Travis Swaggerty and Trent Giambrone provided six hits on Saturday night, A.J. Alexy threw a dynamite eighth inning, and the Monarchs earned an important 10-3 win against the Chicago Dogs at Impact Field.

Swaggerty, who played for the Pittsburgh Pirates, collected two doubles and a joint-season-high three hits. Giambrone, previously with the Chicago Cubs, reached base all four times he came to the plate.

Former Texas Ranger Alexy came on with two runners on in the eighth, needing just two pitches to work a fielder's choice and a 4-6-3 double play.

The Monarchs got off to another hot start in Chicago. Frankie Tostado and Danny Amaral each drove in RBI in the first two frames.

Kansas City (20-18) didn't stop in game two, adding more runs from Giambrone. His RBI singles in the third and fifth innings help the Monarchs restore their three-run lead.

The Monarchs' second baseman finished a perfect 3-for-3 with two walks in game two.

Chicago (18-20) responded with a solo home run in the fifth, but the Monarchs' bullpen held firm in the middle innings. Nate Tellier and Zack Leban combined for 2.1 scoreless innings to keep the KC lead at two runs.

New Monarch Joe Suozzi legged out an infield single to begin the ninth. The hustle sparked a crucial five-run frame to lift the Monarchs to victory.

Tostado hit a third RBI double in that ninth inning. Tostado is up to a league-most 17 doubles on the campaign.

The Monarchs close their nine-game road trip tomorrow at 3:00 pm. Fans can watch the game on AABaseball.TV and listen at 810WHB.com/Monarchs.

