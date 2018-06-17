Redbirds Rally for Three in the Eighth to Beat El Paso, 8-6

June 17, 2018 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Memphis Redbirds News Release





EL PASO, Texas - The Memphis Redbirds (42-28) saw two three-run leads disappear Sunday night in El Paso, Texas, but the club rallied for three runs in the eighth inning to knock off the El Paso Chihuahuas (Padres), 8-6.

Patrick Wisdom homered twice in the game, his ninth and 10th of the season, with one coming in the eighth inning to tie the game at 6. Wisdom finished 3-for-5 with three runs scored and three RBI. After two outs following Wisdom's eighth-inning home run, Adolis Garcia singled and went to third when Alex Mejia reached and advanced to second on a throwing error. Pinch-hitter Oscar Mercado stepped in and singled home the pair, giving the Redbirds an 8-6 lead.

Conner Greene got a double play to get out of the eighth, and Edward Mujica induced a double play of his own to end the ballgame and secure his fifth save of the year.

Along with Wisdom's two long balls, Randy Arozarena hit his first home run of the season in the fifth inning.

Memphis led 3-0 after the top of the second and 4-1 after the top of the fifth, before El Paso scored five runs in its next two at-bats and kept a 6-5 lead until the Redbirds rallied in the eighth.

Garcia finished 2-for-4 with two runs and a stolen base. Mejia drove in two with a pair of sacrifice flies.

Chris Ellis started for Memphis and gave up four runs on four hits in 5.0 innings, and he struck out seven.

Memphis and El Paso have two more games out west, continuing tomorrow at 8:05 p.m. (CT), before the Redbirds are back at AutoZone Park for four games against New Orleans (Marlins) starting Thursday at 7:05 p.m. For more information on single-game tickets and ticket mini-memberships, visit www.memphisredbirds.com.

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from June 17, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.