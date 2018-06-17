OKC Dodgers Game Notes - June 17, 2018

June 17, 2018 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Oklahoma City Dodgers News Release





Las Vegas 51s (28-41) vs. Oklahoma City Dodgers (40-24)

New York Mets vs. Los Angeles Dodgers

Game #65 of 140/Home #34 of 70 (26-7)

Pitching Probables: LV-RHP Cory Oswalt (4-3, 5.30) vs. OKC-RHP Daniel Corcino (2-0, 1.95)

Sunday, June 17, 2018 | Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark | Oklahoma City, Okla. | 6:05 p.m. CT

Radio: KGHM AM-1340 The Game, 1340thegame.com, iHeartRadio - Alex Freedman

Today's Game: The Oklahoma City Dodgers and Las Vegas 51s continue their series at 6:05 p.m. on a Chaparral Energy Family Sunday at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. The Dodgers have won three straight games and a win tonight would give OKC its longest winning streak since winning four straight games May 3-6. OKC is in the midst of a stretch of 14 straight games against Pacific Conference opponents, going 7-4.

Last Game: Guillermo Moscoso pitched five shutout innings and drove in three of the first four runs of the game in the Dodgers' 8-1 win against Las Vegas Saturday night at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. With the bases loaded in the bottom of the second inning, Moscoso dribbled a RBI groundout. In the bottom of the third inning, Rocky Gale's RBI double gave OKC a 2-0 lead. With the bases loaded later in the inning, Moscoso laced a two-run double into left field to boost the Dodgers' lead to 4-0. Angelo Mora's RBI single in the fifth inning gave OKC a 5-0 advantage. The 51s loaded the bases with one out in the sixth inning, but OKC reliever Pat Venditte retired the next two batters to keep Las Vegas off the board. Matt Beaty lined a RBI double into center field for his fourth hit of the night to extend the Dodgers' lead to 6-0 in the sixth inning. Gale followed with a RBI single. The 51s broke through in the seventh with a RBI double by Zach Borenstein. In the eighth inning, a RBI double lined into right field by Alex Verdugo brought home the Dodgers' eighth run of the night. Moscoso (3-4) earned the win, allowing two walks and four strikeouts. Las Vegas starting pitcher Chris Flexen (4-6) was charged with the loss.

Today's Probable Pitcher: Daniel Corcino (2-0) rejoins OKC after his first stint of the season with the Los Angeles Dodgers...Corcino had his contract selected by Los Angeles June 9 and made his first ML appearance since Sept. 2014 that night with a 1-2-3 inning against Atlanta...In his last outing June 12 against Texas, he picked up his first career ML save, allowing two runs (one earned) and two hits over 3.0 innings, with three walks and one strikeout...With OKC, Corcino has allowed one earned run over his last three starts, including no earned runs over 12.0 innings across his last two starts...In his previous start for OKC June 2 vs. Omaha, he pitched six solid innings, tying his longest outing of the season. He allowed one unearned run and four hits with one walk and a season-high six K's...He has allowed one or no earned runs in five of his six starts with OKC, and has allowed a total of eight runs (four earned) and 18 hits over 29.0 IP (1.24 ERA), with eight walks and 24 K's. Opponents are batting .175, and the Dodgers are 5-1 in his starts...He split 2017 between High-A Rancho Cucamonga, Tulsa and Double-A Tennessee (Cubs). He was released by the Cubs April 27, 2017 and signed by the Dodgers May 11, 2017...Corcino made his MLB debut Aug. 26, 2014 for Cincinnati against the Cubs and made five appearances (three starts) in the Majors in 2014...He originally signed as an amateur free agent with the Reds Jan. 11, 2008...Tonight is his first career appearance against the 51s.

Against the 51s: 2018: 1-0 2017: 2-2 All-time: 46-50 In OKC: 22-22

The Dodgers and 51s are meeting for their lone series of the season...The teams split their 2017 set in Las Vegas, 2-2, with the 51s winning the first two games and the Dodgers taking the final two meetings. The teams played two extra-inning games during the set...Tim Locastro and Trayce Thompson led the Dodgers with five hits apiece, while Edwin Ríos and O'Koyea Dickson each had three RBI in the series...The 51s last played in OKC in 2016, winning three of four games during the series...The Dodgers last won a series against the 51s in 2015, going 3-1...OKC outfielder Travis Taijeron spent the past three seasons with the 51s, appearing in 381 games while batting .274 with 69 homers and 237 RBI...Las Vegas manager Tony DeFrancesco guided the OKC RedHawks for four seasons (2011-14), and his teams went a combined 302-272. The RedHawks won the American Southern Division title in 2013, posting a league-best record of 82-62, including a franchise record 17 straight home wins July 26-Aug. 20 and the club's longest winning streak at 12 games from July 26-Aug. 3.

Home Cooking: The Dodgers are 26-7 at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark this season. They own the best home winning percentage (.788) among full season teams in the Minors and have the most home wins...Of their 26 home wins, the Dodgers have trailed at some point in 12 games, and trailed in the eighth inning or later seven times. They also have four comeback wins at home after trailing by three or more runs...The Dodgers have held an opponent to one or no runs in 10 of the 33 games...OKC is slashing .315/.376/.489 at home, scoring an average of 6.03 runs per game on an average of 10.84 hits. The team has scored eight-plus runs 11 times and collected 14 or more hits in eight games. OKC also scored at least four runs in an inning 12 times...OKC has scored at least four runs in 12 of the last 13 games and 13 of the last 15 games at The Brick.

Tap a 40: The Dodgers earned their 40th victory of the season last night in their 64th game to improve to 40-24 overall. This marks OKC's second-fastest climb to 40 wins since the team rejoined the PCL in 1998. The 2015 squad reached 40 wins in their 61st game (40-21)...The Dodgers have also matched their high-water mark for the 2018 season at 16 games above .500, previously achieved at 22-6.

Teach Me How to Dougie: Alex Verdugo collected two doubles and a RBI Saturday to extend his hitting streak to 11 games, going 20-for-49 (.409) with eight RBI and three runs scored. It's his second hitting streak this season to reach double digits, and he has now hit safely in 22 of his last 23 games, going 37-for-97 (.381) with 11 runs scored and 12 RBI...Verdugo paces the Dodgers with 58 hits despite playing in just 42 games, and his .335 average ranks tied for eighth in the PCL...His 21 hits in June are tied with Reno's Ildemaro Vargas for most in the PCL.

Oh Henry!: Henry Ramos has four multi-hit games in his last four starts, going 8-for-18 with five extra-base hits...Ramos has now hit safely in 10 straight starts, going 17-for-42 (.405) with nine RBI. He's on a season-best seven-game hitting streak overall (11x27, 6 XBH, 6 RBI)...After collecting five extra-base hits over 24 games in May, Ramos already has seven extra-base hits through his first 11 games this month...His 57 total hits rank second on the team, and he leads the club with 32 RBI...At home he is slashing .373/.434/.569 with 23 RBI in 29 games.

Give Me Some Mora: Angelo Mora reached base all four times last night with three walks and a RBI single. Over his last 10 games he is 18-for-39 (.462) with 12 RBI and six runs scored. Since June 3, he leads the PCL in batting average and on-base percentage (.533). He's also tied for fourth in hits and tied for fifth in RBI...Over his last six games, he is 11-for-23 with four extra-base hits and eight RBI.

Around The Horn: OKC has won five of the last seven games and seven of the last 10 games...Over the last three games the pitching staff has allowed a total of three runs and 20 hits. The starters have turned in 16.0 scoreless innings with nine hits allowed (9x55)...Opponents are 6-for-46 with RISP over the last five games and 4-for-34 over the last four...The Dodgers have not hit a home run in four straight games, tying their season-long homer drought (April 18-21)...OKC notched eight doubles last night for the first time since June 7, 2009 at Albuquerque.

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from June 17, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.