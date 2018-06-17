Dodgers Win Fourth Straight Game Sunday

Oklahoma City - The Oklahoma City Dodgers won a fourth straight game Sunday night, scoring three runs in the first inning and tacking on two more late runs, in a 5-3 win against the Las Vegas 51s at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark.

With the win, the Dodgers took a 2-0 lead in their four-game series against the 51s and improved their Minors-leading home record to 27-7 at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark.

Las Vegas (28-42) quickly took the game's first lead.

Kevin Kaczmarski led off the game by drawing a walk and came around to score on a two-out RBI single to right field by Cody Asche for a 1-0 Las Vegas advantage.

The Dodgers (41-24) answered in the bottom of the inning and took the lead for good. Oklahoma City loaded the bases with one out for Edwin RÃ-os, who hit a fly ball to left field for a two-run single to give the Dodgers a 2-1 lead. With runners at the corners, Rocky Gale followed and lined a RBI single into center field for a 3-1 Oklahoma City advantage. The Dodgers loaded the bases again with two outs later in the inning, but were unable to add to their lead.

The 51s loaded the bases with none out in the sixth inning. Jose Lobaton grounded into a double play that allowed a run to score and cut Oklahoma City's lead to 3-2. Dodgers reliever Drew Hutchison then got Ty Kelly struck out to end the inning and keep Oklahoma City in front.

Las Vegas loaded the bases again in the seventh inning with none out. Dodgers reliever J.T. Chargois then got Cody Asche to hit into a double play and Phillip Evans to strike out to escape the jam.

Alex Verdugo gave the Dodgers some breathing room in the seventh inning when he homered out to right field in the seventh inning to extend the Dodgers' lead to 4-2.

The Dodgers' hits leader extended his current hit streak to 12 games with his fifth homer of the season. He has now hit safely in 23 of his last 24 games with Oklahoma City after going 2-for-3 with a double, homer and two runs scored Sunday.

Kyle Garlick entered the game as a pinch hitter in the eighth inning and hit the first pitch he saw on a fly ball to deep right field to bring home the Dodgers' fifth run of the night for a 5-2 advantage.

Peter Alonso's RBI single to left-center in the ninth inning cut the Dodgers' lead to 5-3 with two outs.

Dodgers starting pitcher Daniel Corcino allowed one run and three hits over 4.0 innings with six strikeouts for OKC. Hutchison (1-0) followed, making his OKC Dodgers debut, and allowing one run and three hits with three walks and two strikeouts. Chargois tossed two scoreless innings before Joe Broussard closed out the game to earn his sixth save of the season. The Dodgers pitching staff combined for 12 strikeouts.

Las Vegas pitcher Corey Oswalt (4-4) was charged with the loss, allowing three runs and six hits over 5.0 innings. He issued two walks and recorded five strikeouts.

The Dodgers continue their series against Las Vegas at 7:05 p.m. Monday at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark.

