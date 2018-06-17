Fresno Tacos improve to 3-0 on the road all-time, beat "Round Rock Chupacabras" 6-1

If you like your Minor League Baseball with alter-egos, Sunday in Central Texas was the day for you.

The Fresno Tacos, playing a road game for just the third time ever but for the second time in three days, defeated the Round Rock Chupacabras 6-1, remaining undefeated away from Chukchansi Park. The Tacos beat New Orleans 5-1 on Friday, and Albuquerque 15-14 on June 16 of last season, and are 3-0 as a road club.

Round Rock (30-39) opened the scoring, but not until the fifth inning when Tommy Josephcrushed his 15th homer of the season to left field, leading off the side.

Trailing 1-0 in the sixth, the Round Rock lead was short-lived. J.D. Davis (2-for-4) led the inning with a single, and scored from first base on a Jack Mayfield (2-for-4) gap double to left to tie the game. The game was un-tied when Nick Tanielu (2-4) singled to right, scoring Mayfield for a 2-1 Fresno lead. Tanielu is seven for his last 17 during a four-game hit streak.

Tacos starter Rogelio Armenteros (5-0) went five innings, scattering four hits and three walks. The run he allowed was earned, and he struck out four. His counterpart, lefty David Hurlbut, went 5.1 IP, allowing just a run (earned) on three hits, with three walks and two strikeouts. Connor Sadzeck (3-3) took the loss in 1.2 innings of relief. The victory improved Fresno to 19-2 all-time when Rogelio Armenteros pitches; 10-1 this season, and 9-1 last season after the right-hander made his Triple-A debut on July 3 at Sacramento.

Fresno right-hander Ralph Garza held the lead with two scoreless innings of relief with three strikeouts, following Armenteros in what was a 2-1 game.

Still leading 2-1 in the ninth, Fresno enjoyed a big inning despite not needing the insurance. Tanielu led off with a single and eventually scored on a bases-loaded wild pitch. Davis cleared the bases with a double to the left field gap, scoring Garrett Stubbs (single) and Kyle Tucker(intentional walk), and later scored on an error to make it 6-1, which would hold up as the final.

Tucker extended his season-high hit streak to seven games, and is 13-for-31 (.419) during the streak, with a homer, four doubles, eight RBI and seven runs scored.

Fresno (42-27) is a season-best 15 games over .500, with a 21-12 record on the road. They're enjoying a 4-1 road trip so far, with two more games in Texas. Fresno is 22-6 when allowing three or fewer runs this season, and is 8-4 during this inter-conference swing against the eastern half of the PCL. With a team ERA of exactly 4.00, the third-lowest in the PCL and the best in altitude-inclined Pacific Conference, the Fresno pitching staff has allowed two or fewer runs in four of five games on this trip, improving to 10-4 in June, and 6-1 on the road this month.

The four-game set will continue Monday with game three, at 7:05 p.m. CT / 5:05 p.m. PT at Dell Diamond in Round Rock. RHP Josh James (1-2, 2.36) will get the start for Fresno.

