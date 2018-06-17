Chihuahuas Topped by Redbirds' Rally

June 17, 2018 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - El Paso Chihuahuas News Release





Oscar Mercado struck a pinch-hit, two-run single to break an eighth-inning tie in the Memphis Redbirds' 8-6 win over the El Paso Chihuahuas Sunday night. The teams have split the first two games of the series.

Two San Diego Padres homered for the Chihuahuas Sunday on MLB rehab assignments. Austin Hedges went 2-for-4 with a solo home run, his second homer in three games with El Paso this season. Hedges' Padres teammate Wil Myers went 1-for-4 with a line drive solo home run over the center field fence in the bottom of the sixth.

One night after hitting for the cycle, Carlos Asuaje went 2-for-4 and has six hits in his last nine at bats. Shane Peterson went 2-for-3 with two RBIs in the loss. Tyler Webb tossed a 1-2-3 top of the ninth inning for El Paso.

Box Score: https://www.milb.com/gameday/redbirds-vs-chihuahuas/2018/06/17/542607#game_state=live,game_tab=,gameT2607

Team Records: Memphis (42-28), El Paso (34-36)

Next Game: Monday, 7:05 pm at Southwest University Park. Memphis RHP Dakota Hudson (8-2, 2.18) vs. El Paso RHP Walker Lockett (2-5, 5.12). The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.

Memphis 8 El Paso 6 - Sunday

WP: Gilmartin (4-2)

LP: Scholtens (1-4)

S: Mujica (5)

Time: 2:48

Attn: 7,388

