Chihuahuas Topped by Redbirds' Rally
June 17, 2018 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - El Paso Chihuahuas News Release
Oscar Mercado struck a pinch-hit, two-run single to break an eighth-inning tie in the Memphis Redbirds' 8-6 win over the El Paso Chihuahuas Sunday night. The teams have split the first two games of the series.
Two San Diego Padres homered for the Chihuahuas Sunday on MLB rehab assignments. Austin Hedges went 2-for-4 with a solo home run, his second homer in three games with El Paso this season. Hedges' Padres teammate Wil Myers went 1-for-4 with a line drive solo home run over the center field fence in the bottom of the sixth.
One night after hitting for the cycle, Carlos Asuaje went 2-for-4 and has six hits in his last nine at bats. Shane Peterson went 2-for-3 with two RBIs in the loss. Tyler Webb tossed a 1-2-3 top of the ninth inning for El Paso.
Box Score: https://www.milb.com/gameday/redbirds-vs-chihuahuas/2018/06/17/542607#game_state=live,game_tab=,gameT2607
Team Records: Memphis (42-28), El Paso (34-36)
Next Game: Monday, 7:05 pm at Southwest University Park. Memphis RHP Dakota Hudson (8-2, 2.18) vs. El Paso RHP Walker Lockett (2-5, 5.12). The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.
Memphis 8 El Paso 6 - Sunday
WP: Gilmartin (4-2)
LP: Scholtens (1-4)
S: Mujica (5)
Time: 2:48
Attn: 7,388
• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...
Pacific Coast League Stories from June 17, 2018
- Chihuahuas Topped by Redbirds' Rally - El Paso Chihuahuas
- Redbirds Rally for Three in the Eighth to Beat El Paso, 8-6 - Memphis Redbirds
- Dodgers Win Fourth Straight Game Sunday - Oklahoma City Dodgers
- Fresno Tacos improve to 3-0 on the road all-time, beat "Round Rock Chupacabras" 6-1 - Fresno Grizzlies
- Vargas Extends Streak to 16 Games in Aces Win - Reno Aces
- Rainiers Rout I-Cubs, 12-3 - Tacoma Rainiers
- Iowa Can't Quiet Tacoma Bats, Falls 12-3 - Iowa Cubs
- Sky Sox Sting Bees in Walk-Off Fashion Sunday - Colorado Springs Sky Sox
- Tough 1st Inning Dooms Omaha in 8-6 Defeat - Omaha Storm Chasers
- Tacos Topple Chupacabras 6-1 - Round Rock Express
- Peters Dominant in Baby Cakes' Four-Hit Shutout - New Orleans Baby Cakes
- Connolly impresses in Triple-A debut with River Cats - Sacramento River Cats
- Nashville Sounds Game Information: Nashville Sounds (32-34) at Albuquerque Isotopes (33-35) - Nashville Sounds
- OKC Dodgers Game Notes - June 17, 2018 - Oklahoma City Dodgers
- Reno Aces Game Notes vs. Omaha - Reno Aces
- Game Notes: Memphis Redbirds (41-28) at El Paso Chihuahuas (34-35) - Memphis Redbirds
- Aces, Strom Chasers Combine for 35 Hits in Reno Loss - Reno Aces
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent El Paso Chihuahuas Stories
- Chihuahuas Topped by Redbirds' Rally
- Chihuahuas Drub Memphis 13-1
- Chihuahuas Rally but Fall in 10
- Late Runs Cost Chihuahuas
- Chihuahuas Walk-Off over Nashville to Complete Rally