Aces, Strom Chasers Combine for 35 Hits in Reno Loss

June 17, 2018 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Reno Aces News Release





Reno, Nev. - In the series opener between the Omaha Strom Chasers and Reno Aces, the Aces fell by the score of 9-5. Offensively, the Aces were led by Socrates Brito who went 2-for-3 with a home run and an RBI. Alex Young received the nod from the Aces coaching staff. Young went 6.0 innings and allowed 8 runs on 14 hits. The loss moves the Aces to a record of 32-37 on the season, 9.5 games back of first-place Fresno.

The Storm Chasers jumped out to an early lead with a pair of RBI singles from Ryan O'Hearn and Logan Moon. It didn't take long for the Aces to tie up the ball game when Kristopher Negron hit a towering two-run home run down the right-field line in the bottom of the 2nd making the score 2-2. Omaha would regain the lead in the top of the 4th with an RBI single by Parker Morin, three-run big fly by shortstop Jack Lopez, and then an RBI double from O'Hearn giving the Strom Chasers a 7-2 advantage. Socrates Brito's 449-foot home run in the 5th inning cut the lead to 7-3. Omaha tacked on two more runs in the 6th and 7th giving them a 9-3 advantage. Michael Perez made things interesting with a two-run blast in the bottom of the 9th, but fell to Omaha 9-5.

Top Performers - Reno

- Kristopher Negron (2-for-4, HR, 2 RBI)

- Ildemaro Vargas (4-for-5, 3B)

- Sócrates Brito (3-for-3, RBI, R)

Top Performers - Omaha

- Ryan O'Hearn (2-for-5, 2 RBI)

- Jorge Bonifacio (3-for-5, RBI)

- Jack Lopez (1-for-5, HR, 3 RBI)

Tomorrow's Matchup

DAY DATE OPPONENT PROBABLE PITCHERS TIME (PT) (PT) RADIO/TV

Sunday June 17 Omaha Storm Chasers RHP Bradin Hagens vs. Jonathan Dziedzic 1:05 p.m KPLY 630 AM

Notes & Information

15 & Counting: Ildemaro Vargas extended his hit-streak to a season-best 15 games tonight with a single in the bottom of the first inning. With a 4-for-5 effort tonight, Vargas is 27-for-71, 11 R, 8 RBI, 2 HR during the streak. Additionally, Vargas has reached base in 19 consecutive games dating back to May 24th in Fresno. The longest streak of the 2017 season was done by D-backs shortstop Ketel Marte. Marte's streak of 22 games spans from April 29 - May 22. He went 37-for-98, .378, with 9 2B, 3 3B, HR and 16 RBI.

Brito on Fire: Socrates Brito homered for the fourth time in five games tonight with a 449-foot blast in the bottom of the fifth inning. The speedy outfielder has hit safely in each of his last five games (13-for-21, with 9 RBI, four home runs and 10 RBI. This season, Brito is batting .350, top five in the Pacific Coast League.

