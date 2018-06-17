Aces, Strom Chasers Combine for 35 Hits in Reno Loss
June 17, 2018 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Reno Aces News Release
Reno, Nev. - In the series opener between the Omaha Strom Chasers and Reno Aces, the Aces fell by the score of 9-5. Offensively, the Aces were led by Socrates Brito who went 2-for-3 with a home run and an RBI. Alex Young received the nod from the Aces coaching staff. Young went 6.0 innings and allowed 8 runs on 14 hits. The loss moves the Aces to a record of 32-37 on the season, 9.5 games back of first-place Fresno.
The Storm Chasers jumped out to an early lead with a pair of RBI singles from Ryan O'Hearn and Logan Moon. It didn't take long for the Aces to tie up the ball game when Kristopher Negron hit a towering two-run home run down the right-field line in the bottom of the 2nd making the score 2-2. Omaha would regain the lead in the top of the 4th with an RBI single by Parker Morin, three-run big fly by shortstop Jack Lopez, and then an RBI double from O'Hearn giving the Strom Chasers a 7-2 advantage. Socrates Brito's 449-foot home run in the 5th inning cut the lead to 7-3. Omaha tacked on two more runs in the 6th and 7th giving them a 9-3 advantage. Michael Perez made things interesting with a two-run blast in the bottom of the 9th, but fell to Omaha 9-5.
Top Performers - Reno
- Kristopher Negron (2-for-4, HR, 2 RBI)
- Ildemaro Vargas (4-for-5, 3B)
- Sócrates Brito (3-for-3, RBI, R)
Top Performers - Omaha
- Ryan O'Hearn (2-for-5, 2 RBI)
- Jorge Bonifacio (3-for-5, RBI)
- Jack Lopez (1-for-5, HR, 3 RBI)
Tomorrow's Matchup
DAY DATE OPPONENT PROBABLE PITCHERS TIME (PT) (PT) RADIO/TV
Sunday June 17 Omaha Storm Chasers RHP Bradin Hagens vs. Jonathan Dziedzic 1:05 p.m KPLY 630 AM
Notes & Information
15 & Counting: Ildemaro Vargas extended his hit-streak to a season-best 15 games tonight with a single in the bottom of the first inning. With a 4-for-5 effort tonight, Vargas is 27-for-71, 11 R, 8 RBI, 2 HR during the streak. Additionally, Vargas has reached base in 19 consecutive games dating back to May 24th in Fresno. The longest streak of the 2017 season was done by D-backs shortstop Ketel Marte. Marte's streak of 22 games spans from April 29 - May 22. He went 37-for-98, .378, with 9 2B, 3 3B, HR and 16 RBI.
Brito on Fire: Socrates Brito homered for the fourth time in five games tonight with a 449-foot blast in the bottom of the fifth inning. The speedy outfielder has hit safely in each of his last five games (13-for-21, with 9 RBI, four home runs and 10 RBI. This season, Brito is batting .350, top five in the Pacific Coast League.
• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...
Pacific Coast League Stories from June 17, 2018
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.