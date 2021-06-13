Redbirds Close out the Homestand in Style

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Memphis Redbirds closed out their two-week-long homestand in style, beating the Gwinnett Stripers (Triple-A affiliate, Atlanta Braves) by a 7-6 final in 10 innings on a steamy Sunday at AutoZone Park. The Redbirds won the final three games of their homestand and went 6-6 overall in their 12 straight games at home.

Gwinnett (18-18) got their offensive machine cranked up early in Sunday afternoon's game, scoring three combined runs between the first two innings. The big early blow of the game was Orlando Arcia's two-out, two-run home run in the second inning. He has 18 hits in 12 games against Memphis this season, including 10 hits in this week's six-game series alone.

After that, Bernardo Flores, Jr. worked his way into a solid start, as he hurled scoreless frames in the third, fourth, and fifth innings with just three combined hits allowed. The lefthander was pulled after allowing a leadoff double to Ryan Goins in the top of the sixth - he later came around to score and close Flores' line. Bernardo was charged with four earned runs allowed in his outing plus eight hits, two walks and two strikeouts.

Memphis (15-21) scored an early run themselves in the bottom of the second inning, when Justin Williams tripled leading off the inning and later came home to score on an RBI single from Justin Toerner. Williams is 2-5 in his first two games of an MLB rehab assignment with Memphis.

In the sixth, the "Rallybirds" made their charge. Memphis scored three runs on four hits to tie the game, highlighted by a two-run single from John Nogowski. The 'Birds

capped off the rally in extremely unique fashion in the eighth, plating two runs without registering a hit. Three walks, two wild pitches, and a sacrifice fly brought home Nogowski and Conner Capel.

Memphis went to the top of the ninth on the verge of victory and had Gwinnett down to two outs with one runner on base. Then, shockingly, Phillip Ervin lined a game-tying home run over the center-field wall, knotting the game up at 6. It was Ervin's first hit of the entire series.

The game eventually moved to extra innings, where the Redbirds walked off winners once again. Ali Sánchez lined a sharp single to left field with the bases loaded and two outs, scoring Capel and sending the crowd home happy. Memphis, incredibly, has won seven games on a walk-off plate appearance this season, more than any team in the Major Leagues.

