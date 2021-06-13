Saints Give up Seven Long Balls in 15-4 Loss to Storm Chasers

June 13, 2021 - Triple-A East League (AAA East) - St. Paul Saints News Release







ST. PAUL, MN - Entering the series on Tuesday against the Omaha Storm Chasers the St. Paul Saints had allowed just 16 home runs in 30 games, fewest in Triple-A. Over the course of the six-game series the Saints allowed 16 home runs, including seven on Sunday afternoon as they lost 15-4 at CHS Field in front of 5,209.

Charlie Barnes, who entered play third in Triple-A East with a 2.20 ERA, was greeted with a leadoff homer from Edward Olivares to put the Storm Chasers up 1-0.

The Saints tied it in the bottom of the first when Drew Maggi walked, moved to second on a groundout, and scored on Mark Contreras' RBI single. He finished the day 3-4 with a double, RBI, and run scored collecting three of the Saints five hits.

The Storm Chasers proceeded to score the next 14 runs. With the Saints down 3-1- in the third, Ryan McBroom sent a solo homer to left-center, his first of the day and 10th of the season, giving the Storm Chasers a 4-1 lead.

A seven run fourth pretty much put the game out of reach for the Saints as the Storm Chasers hit three home runs in the inning. With the score 5-1 and one on, Alicedes Escobar hit a two-run homer, his third of the season, making it 7-1. The Storm Chasers went back-to-back when Angelo Castellano drilled a solo homer to left, his first of the season, making it 8-1. That would be the last batter Barnes faced as he allowed eight runs (six earned) in 3.0+ innings. Andrew Vasquez came on in relief and hit the first batter he faced. With one out Emmanuel Rivera singled and that brought up McBroom. He crushed his second homer of the day, and 11th of the season, a three-run shot to left making it 11-1.

Gabriel Cancel started the seventh with a solo homer, his 10th of the season, to make it 12-1. Two more runs scored in the inning on an RBI single from Castellano and an RBI fielder's choice by Kyle Isbel, the only Storm Chaser starter without a hit.

In the eighth, McBroom hit his third homer of the game and league leading 12th of the season, a solo shot to left, to make it 15-1. The seven home runs allowed by the Saints are the most this season.

The Saints would get three back in the bottom of the eighth on a three-run homer by Damek Tomscha.

Max Kepler went 0-4 as the designated hitter in his first game on a rehab assignment.

The Saints are off on Monday and welcome in the Iowa Cubs to CHS Field on Tuesday for a six-game series with Tuesday's game at 7:05 p.m. Both teams are TBA. The game can be seen on the Saints Cable Network, cable access channels in and around the Twin Cities area, and heard on KFAN Plus, 96.7 FM.

• Discuss this story on the Triple-A East League message board...





Triple-A East League Stories from June 13, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.