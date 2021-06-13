Smith Jr. and Lopez Homer as Bats Fall Short, 10-4

June 13, 2021 - Triple-A East League (AAA East) - Louisville Bats News Release







Toledo, Ohio - Dwight Smith Jr. recorded his second straight multi-hit game and four bullpen arms combined to work six consecutive hitless innings to close the game, but the Louisville Bats (12-23) were unable to overcome a nine-run second inning in a 10-4 loss to the Toledo Mud Hens (19-16) inside Fifth Third Field on Sunday.

The Mud Hens touched up Riley O'Brien for seven earned runs over 1.1 innings pitched. The right-hander finished with four hits, four walks, and one strikeout. Following his departure in the second, Toledo added three more runs to extend the margin to ten after two full.

The Bats offense remained relatively quiet throughout the afternoon, scoring their four runs on only five hits, and plating their first of the game when Alejo Lopez connected for his second home run of the series, this time on a solo shot in the top of fifth. He currently leads all minor leaguers with 53 hits.

Louisville returned to the dish to score three of their four runs in the sixth and seventh to bring the margin within six, but were unable to inch any closer. Narciso Crook led off the sixth with a hit-by-pitch before newly added Logan Morrison advanced runners into scoring position with a double to right field. After Beau Taylor loaded the bases on the second hit-by-pitch of the frame, reaching safely in his eighth straight game, Chris Okey induced a hard-hit RBI groundball to cut into the deficit.

With one down in the seventh, Lopez induced a six-pitch walk before Smith Jr brought across the final two runs of the game with his first home run of the season to set the score at 10-4, the eventual final.

Following Toledo's ten run outburst over the first two innings, four Bats' relievers combined for 11 total strikeouts and only two walks to hold the Mud Hens hitless over the final six frames. Josh Osich tied the longest relief outing of the season with three innings, while Edgar Garcia, Shane Carle, and Carson Fulmer turned in an inning each.

The Bats will be off Monday before continuing their 12-game road trip with a series against the Omaha Storm Chasers on Tuesday, June 15.

• Discuss this story on the Triple-A East League message board...





Triple-A East League Stories from June 13, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.