Charlotte Topples Durham 1-0 in Front of 7,526

DURHAM - Bulls third baseman Wander Franco extended his hit streak to eleven games with a first-inning single, however four Knights pitchers held Durham to just two hits and Charlotte first baseman Gavin Sheets smashed a fourth-inning solo home run for the only score of the game in their 1-0 victory over Durham in front of a season-high 7,526 fans on Sunday evening at Durham Bulls Athletic Park.

Franco wasted no time extending his team-best hit streak to 11 games with a one-out single to right in the opening frame. Since that stretch began on June 1, Franco has hit .386 (17-44) with seven runs, four doubles, three homers and 13 RBI. Bulls LF Dalton Kelly's double to left-center was the only other Bulls hit of the evening, while Sheets' solo shot in the fourth was the lone run plated.

Lambert (5.0 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 4 K) earned his first victory, while relievers Matt Tomshaw (2.0 IP, 2 K), Kodi Medeiros (1.0 IP, K) and Nik Turley (1.0 IP, K) combined for the final four hitless frames, with Turley notching his third save. Durham righty Drew Rasmussen (1.1 IP, 2 K) extended his scoreless innings streak to 10.1 with his 1.1 frames to start the contest, while David Hess (2.0 IP, 3 K) tossed two shutout frames. Bulls reliever Chris Ellis (2.0 IP, 2 H, R, ER, BB, 3 K) suffered the defeat.

Following a league-wide off day on Monday, the Bulls begin a 12-game road trip on Tuesday, June 15, starting with a six-game road set in Norfolk. First pitch of the series opener on June 15 is set for 7:05pm ET. Starting pitchers for both teams have not yet been announced.

The Bulls are scheduled to return to Durham Bulls Athletic Park on Tuesday, June 29 to start a six-game series with the Gwinnett Stripers. First pitch of that game is slated for 6:35pm ET. Tickets for that game and all remaining Bulls home games are now available at durhambulls.com.

