Knights Shut out the Bulls 1-0 on Sunday

June 13, 2021 - Triple-A East League (AAA East) - Charlotte Knights News Release







(DURHAM, NC) -- With just one swing of his bat on Sunday, first baseman Gavin Sheets provided the Charlotte Knights with all the offense they would need to beat the Durham Bulls.

Sheets launched a solo home run in the top of the fourth inning and four Charlotte pitchers combined to shut out the Bulls 1-0 in the finale of the six-game series from Durham Bulls Athletic Park on Sunday. The Knights closed out the series by winning two of the final three games.

With the game scoreless in the fourth inning, Sheets roped his sixth home run of the season to give the Knights a 1-0 lead. The home run, which tied Jake Burger for the team lead, came off Durham reliever Chris Ellis (0-1, 7.31). It was all the offense the Knights needed to earn the game six victory.

RHP Jimmy Lambert (1-0, 4.22) started for the Knights and was impressive. Lambert earned his first career Triple-A win with a solid five-inning outing on the mound. In all, the 26-year-old right-hander allowed just two hits over five shutout innings for the victory. He walked just one and struck-out four batters in his longest start of the season.

After Lambert, the Knights received impressive performances from three left-handed pitchers -- Matt Tomshaw, Kodi Medeiros and Nik Turley. The trio provided a remarkable 1-2-3 punch out of the Charlotte bullpen. Tomshaw struck-out two batters over two shutout innings, while Medeiros struck-out one in his scoreless eighth-inning appearance. In the ninth, Turley retired the side in order to earn his third save of the season.

The Knights will now have an off day on Monday before opening a six-game homestand against the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp (Triple-A affiliate of the Miami Marlins) on Tuesday at 7:04 p.m. from Truist Field. The "Voice of the Charlotte Knights" Matt Swierad and long-time radio broadcaster Mike Pacheco will have the call on 730 The Game ESPN Charlotte and www.CharlotteKnights.com.

• Discuss this story on the Triple-A East League message board...





Triple-A East League Stories from June 13, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.