Indians Homer Three Times in Series Finale

June 13, 2021 - Triple-A East League (AAA East) - Indianapolis Indians News Release







NASHVILLE, TENN. - The Indianapolis Indians scored three runs in the top of the fifth inning to bury the Nashville Sounds in the series finale on Sunday, 7-4. With the win, Indy split the series 3-3.

The Indians (18-17) started off hot with a leadoff home run from Anthony Alford followed by a bases-loaded sacrifice fly by Kevin Kramer to score Cole Tucker and give the Indians the early 2-0 lead.

In the top of the fourth inning, Troy Stokes Jr. launched his second home run of the season to extend Indy's lead to 3-0.

With two outs and one runner on, Will Craig singled to left field to drive in Alford. Kramer then doubled down the right field line followed by a two RBI single from Christian Bethancourt to take the 6-0 lead over Nashville in the top of the fifth inning.

The Sounds (24-11) responded with three runs in the bottom of the fifth frame to cut the Indians lead in half.

Nashville shortened the lead again in the bottom of the sixth with a solo home run from Dylan Cozens.

Hunter Owen hit a solo home run in the top of the eighth inning to add an insurance run for the Indians and seal the lead at 7-4.

James Marvel (W, 2-1) earned his second win of the season with four strikeouts in five innings of work. Jandel Gustave (S, 5) entered in the bottom of the ninth and struck out the side to earn his fifth save of the season. Zack Godley (L, 3-2) took the loss for the Sounds giving up three runs on two hits in four innings.

The Indians return to Victory Field to start a six-game series vs. Memphis on Tuesday with first pitch scheduled for 7:05 PM ET. Both teams have yet to name starting pitchers.

• Discuss this story on the Triple-A East League message board...





Triple-A East League Stories from June 13, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.