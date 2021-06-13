Jumbo Shrimp, Tides Washed out Sunday

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Sunday's game between the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp and the Norfolk Tides has been postponed due to rain.

The contest will be made up as part of a doubleheader on Wednesday August 4, when the Tides return to 121 Financial Ballpark.

After an off day on Monday, the Jumbo Shrimp will return to action Tuesday as they head to Charlotte to take on the Knights in a six-game series.

First pitch on Tuesday is set for 7:04 p.m. and pregame coverage will begin at 6:49 p.m. on ESPN690, and online at espn690.com, MiLB.tv and the MiLB First Pitch app.

