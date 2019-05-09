Red Wings Sign Dylan McIlrath to Two-Year Extension

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Detroit Red Wings on Thursday signed defenseman Dylan McIlrath to a two-year contract extension.

??McIlrath, 27, tallied 10 points (1-9-10), a plus-13 rating and a team-high 98 penalty minutes in 52 regular season games with the Grand Rapids Griffins this season before showing a plus-one rating and 10 PIM in four Calder Cup Playoff appearances. He became the 178th Griffins alumnus to play in the NHL when he made his Detroit debut on March 25 at San Jose. McIlrath finished with a plus-two rating and four PIM while averaging 15:11 of ice time in seven games with the Red Wings.

??Acquired by the Red Wings from the Florida Panthers on March 1, 2017 along with a third-round pick in the 2017 NHL Entry Draft in exchange for Thomas Vanek, McIlrath has totaled 31 points (8-23-31), a plus-18 rating and 259 PIM in 149 regular season appearances with Grand Rapids. He has picked up five assists and 39 PIM in 28 Calder Cup Playoff contests with the Griffins, and he was a key piece in helping the team claim the franchise's second Calder Cup in 2017.

??The 10th overall selection by the New York Rangers in the 2010 NHL Entry Draft, McIlrath has logged 50 NHL games with New York (2013-17), Florida (2016-17) and Detroit, producing five points (3-2-5), a plus-six rating and 98 PIM.

??In 353 career AHL appearances between Connecticut (2010-11, 2012-13), Hartford (2013-15, 2016-17), Springfield (2016-17) and Grand Rapids, the 6-foot-4, 235-pound blueliner has totaled 74 points (21-53-74), a plus-28 rating and 760 PIM, while banking seven points (0-7-7) in 48 postseason games.

?A native of Winnipeg, McIlrath played for the Moose Jaw Warriors in the Western Hockey League from 2008-12 prior to turning pro and accumulated 74 points (16-58-74) and 551 PIM in 232 games.

