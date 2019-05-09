Monsters Announce 2019 Summer Street Hockey Series

CLEVELAND - The Cleveland Monsters announced Thursday the Monsters 2019 Summer Street Hockey Series will be held throughout June and July featuring five street hockey events in Northeast Ohio leading up to the team's annual on-ice Summer Youth Hockey Clinic in early August. The Summer Street Hockey Series will be offered at four of the 2019 Monsters-Certified Learn to Play Program rinks culminating with the final event at Nautica Entertainment Complex in the Flats on Saturday, July 27th.

Summer Street Hockey Series:

Open to all children ages 5-14 regardless of their hockey experience, participants can enroll with just a $5 donation to the Monsters Community Fund and will receive USA Hockey-certified instruction in the fundamentals of stick-handling, shooting, and passing, as well as a Monsters Grow the Game T-Shirt. Participants will also receive a complimentary ticket to a 2019-20 Monsters game.

Each street hockey event will feature the Monsters' 'Skee-Puck' interactive game, temporary tattoos, a Monsters photo station and Monsters fan giveaways, along with special appearances from Sully and the Monsters Game Entertainment Teams. Representatives from local youth hockey organizations will also be on-hand to register children for Learn To Play programs this fall.

Each street hockey clinic has limited spots available and participating children may only partake in one of the first four clinics. The final event at Nautica Entertainment Complex will be open to all regardless of attendance at previous Grow the Game events. Players joining the clinics must wear closed-toed shoes and use the equipment provided by the Monsters. Parents can register their child starting today at www.clevelandmonsters.com/growthegame with time slots filled on a first come, first served basis.

2019 Monsters "Grow the Game" Street Hockey Series

Date Location Address

Saturday, June 1st Center Ice Sports Complex 8319 Port Jackson NW, North Canton, OH 44720

Saturday, June 15th Mentor Civic Ice Arena 8600 Munson Rd, Mentor, OH 44060

Saturday, June 29th Kent State Ice Arena 650 Loop Rd, Kent, OH 44242

Saturday, July 13th OBM Arena 15381 Royalton Rd, Strongsville, OH 44136

Saturday, July 27th Nautica Entertainment Complex 1231 Main Ave., Cleveland, OH 44113

On-Ice Summer Youth Hockey Clinic:

The Monsters annual on-ice Summer Youth Hockey Clinic returns on Monday, August 5th through Thursday, August 8th with all sessions taking place at the Monsters' official practice facility at OBM Arena in Strongsville, OH. Participants will receive on-ice instruction from Stanley Cup Champion and Cleveland Hockey Legend Jock Callander, as well as former Monster, Westlake, OH native, and Ohio Hockey Project founder Russ Sinkewich. All skaters will receive an exclusive Monsters Summer Youth Hockey Clinic jersey and four complimentary tickets to any Monsters' home game in October or November at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.

Players of all skill levels are encouraged to attend; however, graduation from a Learn to Play Program, as well as registration with a youth hockey association for the 2019-20 season is recommended. Full equipment is required for all skaters, including helmets with full cages, skates, gloves, shin guards, hockey pants, elbow pads, shoulder pads, and hockey sticks. Registration is open to players ages 5-10 at www.clevelandmonsters.com/yhc2019.

