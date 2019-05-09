Condors Win Dramatic 7-6 Overtime Game 3 in San Diego

SAN DIEGO - The Bakersfield Condors (4-3) clawed their way back into the Pacific Division Finals with a 7-6 overtime win in Game 3 against the San Diego Gulls (5-2) on Wednesday. D William Lagesson scored 33 seconds into overtime after LW Tyler Benson forced the extra session with a game-tying goal with 10.5 seconds remaining in regulation.

LW Joe Gambardella recorded a hat trick and had five points as the Condors will play Game 4 on Friday in San Diego and Game 5 in Bakersfield on Saturday.

SERIES SCHEDULE AND RESULTS:

San Diego leads series, 2-1

Game 1 - San Diego 3, BAKERSFIELD 2 (4 OT)

Game 2 - San Diego 4, BAKERSFIELD 1

Game 3 - Bakersfield 7, SAN DIEGO 6 (OT)

Game 4 - Friday, May 10 @ San Diego 7 p.m.

Game 5 - Saturday, May 11 @ BAKERSFIELD 7 p.m. (GAME "E")

Game 6* - Monday, May 13 @ San Diego 7 p.m.

Game 7* - Wednesday, May 15 @ BAKERFSIELD 7 p.m.

FIRST PERIOD

CONDORS GOAL: LW Joe Gambardella (3rd) off a rush from the left-wing circle; Assists: Malone, Lowe; Time of goal: 5:28; BAK leads, 1-0

GULLS GOAL: RW Adam Cracknell (4th) off a deflected pass from the right-wing circle; Assists: Larsson, Comtois; Time of goal: 15:03; Game tied, 1-1

CONDORS GOAL: Gambardella (4th) short side from the right-wing circle; Assists: Malone, Russell; Time of goal: 15:55; BAK leads, 2-1

SHOTS: BAK - 13, SD - 10 SECOND PERIOD

CONDORS GOAL: D Ethan Bear (2nd) one-timed a pass off the rush; Assists: Currie, Benson; Time of goal: 1:04; BAK leads, 3-1

GULLS GOAL: C Kalle Kossila (1st) from the left-wing wall on the power play; Assists: Cracknell, Steel; Time of goal: 5:23; BAK leads, 3-2

GULLS GOAL: LW Keifer Sherwood (4th) from the high slot; Unassisted; Time of goal: 5:34; Game tied, 3-3

GULLS GOAL: D Andy Welinski (2nd) from the right point on the power play; Assists: Cracknell, Larsson; Time of goal: 8:10; SD leads, 4-3

CONDORS GOAL: Gambardella (5th) on a power play rebound completed the hat trick; Assists: Gust, Benson; Time of goal: 14:01; Game tied, 4-4

SHOTS: BAK- 11, SD - 10 THIRD PERIOD

GULLS GOAL: LW Corey Tropp (2nd) at the top of the crease; Assists: Street, Megna; Time of goal: :34; SD leads, 5-4

GULLS GOAL: C Sam Steel (4th) off a cross crease feed; Assists: Sherwood, Dotchin; Time of goal: 7:11; SD leads, 6-4

CONDORS GOAL: C Brad Malone (4th) redirected a centering pass; Assists: Lowe, Bouchard; Time of goal: 9:00; SD leads, 6-5

CONDORS GOAL: LW Tyler Benson (1st) shot from in tight with 10.5 seconds left; Assists: Malone, Gambardella; Time of goal: 19:49; Game tied, 6-6

SHOTS: BAK- 12, SD - 9 QUICK HITS

THREE STARS: 1. Lagesson (BAK) 2. Gambardella (BAK) 3. Cracknell (SD)

POWER PLAYS: BAK - 1/2 ; SD - 2/4

SHOTS ON GOAL: BAK - 37; SD - 29

GOALTENDERS: BAK - Starrett (ND; 28:10; 17/13), Skinner (1-0; 31:31; 12/10); SD - Glass (4-2; 37/30)

The five points from Gambardella was the most-ever for a Condors AHL player (regular season or postseason)

C Brad Malone had four points (1g-3a) and is now second in Calder Cup Playoff scoring with 11 points (4g-7a) in seven games

Benson's extra attacker goal was the Condors first this year (regular season + postseason)

Benson finished with three points (1g-2a)

D Keegan Lowe had two assists and has five assists in seven games

D Ethan Bear scored for the second game in a row

Bakersfield's d-men have scored eight of the team's 24 goals in the playoffs

The Condors will host Game 5 on Saturday at 7 p.m.

Scratches: Wells, Montoya, Hebig, Yamamoto, Labrie, Marody, Stukel, Kulevich, Manning, Vesey, Christoffer

