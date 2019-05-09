2019 IIHF World Championship Features 10 Current Or Former Griffins
May 9, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Grand Rapids Griffins News Release
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - Ten players and coaches who have spent time with the Grand Rapids Griffins during their careers will take part in the 2019 IIHF World Championship, which begins on Friday and runs through May 26 in Bratislava and KoÂšice, Slovakia. The list includes two players who suited up for the Griffins in 2018-19, defenseman Filip Hronek and goaltender Patrik Rybar.
?Here is the breakdown, by country, of the current and former Griffins who are competing (seasons in Grand Rapids):
?Canada - *Tyler Bertuzzi (2014-18), Anthony Mantha (2014-17)
Czech Republic - *Filip Hronek (2016-19)
Great Britain - assistant coach Adam Keefe (2006-08; 10-11)
Slovakia - Patrik Rybar (2018-19), *Tomas Tatar (2009-13), assistant coach Robert Petrovicky (1998-00)
USA - Dylan Larkin (2014-15), *Luke Glendening (2012-14), head coach *Jeff Blashill (head coach 2012-15)
*Calder Cup champion
The tournament consists of 16 countries divided into two groups.
