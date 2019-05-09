Condors to Host Game 5 of Pacific Division Finals Saturday

May 9, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Bakersfield Condors News Release





CONDORSTOWN, Calif. - The (1) Bakersfield Condors and (3) San Diego Gulls will meet in Game 5 (Game "E") of the Pacific Division Finals on Saturday at Rabobank Arena. Bakersfield has the highest average attendance (6,973) of any team remaining in the Calder Cup Playoffs. Tickets are available online, at the Rabobank Arena Box Office, or by calling 324-PUCK (7825).

Trailing 6-4 with nine minutes left in Game 3, the Condors rallied to tie the game with 10.5 seconds left and won 33 seconds into overtime, 7-6. Click here to watch the highlights. Game 4 is in San Diego on Friday and fans are invited to watch the game at Track House Bakersfield.

PACIFIC DIVISION FINALS

San Diego leads series, 2-1

Game 1: San Diego 3, BAKERSFIELD 2 (4 OT)

Game 2: San Diego 4, BAKERSFIELD 1

Game 3: Bakersfield 7, SAN DIEGO 6 (OT)

Game 4: Bakersfield at San Diego; Friday, May 10

Game 5: San Diego at Bakersfield; Saturday, May 11 (Game "E")

Game 6*: Bakersfield at San Diego; Monday, May 13

Game 7*: San Diego at Bakersfield; Wednesday, May 15

*if necessary

All games are at 7 p.m.

Cameron "Superfan" Hughes will be in the house on Saturday to entertain the crowd and fans are encouraged to bring their rally towels from the first four home games.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from May 9, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.