Condors Come back to Edge Gulls in OT

San Diego fell 7-6 in overtime to the Bakersfield Condors in Game 3 of the Pacific Division Finals at Pechanga Arena San Diego.

The Gulls scored three goals in a span of 2:47 in the second period to set a new club record for the three fastest goals in a postseason game, surpassing the previous mark of 3:08 set in Game 1 of the First Round, Apr. 17 vs. San Jose. San Diego also tied the club record for goals in a single period set three previous times (last: Apr. 17 vs. San Jose; first period).

Kalle Kossila and Kiefer Sherwood scored goals 11 seconds apart in the second period, the fastest two goals in Gulls postseason history and the two fastest goals by a single team in the 2019 Calder Cup Playoffs.

Adam Cracknell recorded three points (1-2=3) for the second straight game, and tied a Gulls postseason record with a goal in four straight games (4-4=8). Cracknell has recorded six points in two games this series (2-4=6) after missing Game 1 due to the birth of his second child Friday, May 3. Cracknell also has a five-game point streak dating to Game 2 of the First Round (4-5=9) and now leads the Gulls in postseason scoring.

Kossila tallied his first goal of the playoffs (PPG) at 5:23 of the second period and Sherwood scored his third goal of the playoffs 11 seconds later at 5:34. Sherwood also added an assist for his second multi-point game of the playoffs (also Game 1 of the First Round, Apr. 17 vs. San Jose; 2-0=2) and now ranks fourth among rookies in playoff scoring (4-2=6).

Andy Welinski netted his second goal (PPG) and third point of the postseason at 8:10 of the second period. Corey Tropp recorded his first goal of the series and second of the postseason 34 seconds into the third period.

Sam Steel scored his fourth goal and added an assist for his third multi-point game, his first two points of the Pacific Division Finals. Selected by the Anaheim Ducks in the first round (30th overall) of the 2016 NHL Draft, Steel ranks second among rookie postseason leaders in scoring (4-4=8).

Jacob Larsson recorded two assists (0-2=2) to mark his second multi-point game of the playoffs. The Anaheim Ducks first-round selection (27th overall) in 2015 ranks second among AHL defensemen in plus/minus (+7) and fourth in postseason scoring (1-4=5).

Max Comtois recorded his first career postseason assist and now has points in all three games to begin his Calder Cup Playoffs career (2-1=3). Ben Street and Jake Dotchin also earned assists.

The series will continue with Game 4 on Friday, May 10 at Pechanga Arena San Diego (7 p.m.). and Game 5 on Saturday, May 11 at Rabobank Arena (7 p.m.).

POSTGAME QUOTES

San Diego Gulls

Adam Cracknell

On the game

It's definitely tough. It's a game of inches. Their defense did a good job of keeping it in, they end up scoring and end up winning the game. A lot to learn from it but there's a lot of positives, too. We were down and came back. That's playoffs. That's how it's going to be. We're going to have a roller coaster of a time. We're still up 2-1 and I think we're in a good position. We've got another home game coming up and things to learn from. At the end of the day, we scored six goals, other than giving up seven, I think guys responded well when we were faced with a little adversity. We'll learn from this game and move forward.

On moving forward

It's just mindset right now. We know we're playing a good team and they know we're a good team. It's going to go either way and we're going to have these type of games. At least it didn't go four overtimes. I don't know if I would have survived. You just reset. We're up 2-1. If we had won this game to be up 2-1, we'd be excited. We're up 2-1 right now, going into a home game Friday. We've got to come with a good effort and make sure we do the job right.

On the series

It's tight. Teams are looking for playoff-type goals around the net and are getting bodies there. It's easy to say but it's hard to do. Teams are doing a good job of getting our sticks and making it hard to get to the net. We're doing a good job ourselves and maybe we have to do a better job ourselves, as well. Teams are desperate to score goals. I think we match up well against each other. It's just a will to win, do those little things, and win those little 50-50 battles. You never what's going to happen, as we saw at the end there. That's the way it goes. Keep a good attitude, have a good practice tomorrow and get back at it Friday.

On Bakersfield

They're well-coached and have good veteran leadership over there. They didn't stop pushing, even when it was 6-4. Credit to those guys, we just have to respond to that and have our own push in the final minutes. We knew what it was going to be like. That's playoff hockey, especially when you want to get to the Western Conference Finals. We're both here for a reason and they're at the top of our division. We know we've had our hands full and hopefully we're giving them a handful as well.

On the team's response to the loss

Maybe some guys felt like they made a mistake during the game, you want to be positive with each other. It's good to have that anger, that fire, but you want to keep it controlled as well. You don't want to get too high or too low or get down on yourself. We need everyone on that bench, especially losing [Max Jones] early in the game. We had a lot of guys play big minutes, take important faceoffs and play on the penalty kill. We need everybody on that bench. If you have a tough shift, that's going to happen. We'll make our push too and those guys are going to have bad shifts. That's the way hockey goes.

Head Coach Dallas Eakins

On the lead changes

That's all you can do with it. We talked about it before the playoffs started, we talked about it during the San Jose series and we've talked about it already through this one. That's how playoff hockey goes. Tonight was a great example of a game like that. We're down 1-0, we're down 3-1, it goes to 4-4, we get to 6-4 and they end up tying it up. It is a wicked roller coaster ride and you need to be comfortable on the roller coaster to play in the playoffs.

On the late goal to force overtime

I know what we were looking to do. The play that I think hurts the most on that is we had the puck on the half wall and it's one of those things that I know we are cognizant of. We don't want to ice the puck, but we'd rather ice it than let it stay in there. Once it came back around the boards, you just knew it was going to the net and there was going to be lots of bodies there. You see the goals that we scored tonight, there's lots of goals around that blue paint.

On the message going into Game 4

We just go and we get some rest, we need to tighten up a few things in our game. There's some things that we really want to encourage them to keep doing because we did some other things very well. Then you get ready for Friday, it's as simple as that. This time of year, there's not a whole lot of rah-rah speeches and there's not a whole lot of kicking garbage cans and yelling and screaming either. All of these guys know what they need to do. They're a fairly even-keel group and they've responded well all year.

On getting shots on net

I think it was one of those nights that I think both teams were trying to throw pucks at that net from any angle. When that's going on, the amount of pucks down around that crease, pucks jumping out into the slot. A great example is on (Adam) Cracknell's goal. We go wide, we just lay it into the slot, it hit something and suddenly it's on his stick. I'm not sure how you can even cover that off. It was one of those nights where that puck was bouncing all over. I think both teams would be much more comfortable in a 2-1 game or a 3-2 game, but on different nights in the playoffs you're not sure what it's going to bring.

