Utica Stampede to Take over Adirondack Bank Center this July

May 9, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Utica Comets News Release





Utica, N.Y. - Mohawk Valley Garden CEO Robert Esche announced today that the 2019 Utica Stampede presented by Carbone Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram, will hit the Adirondack Bank Center on Thursday, July 11 and Friday, July 12. The Utica Stampede, facilitated by Lucky E Production, is an official American Professional Rodeo Association (APRA) event. This will be the second ever rodeo in Utica, New York; the Coors American Rodeo took place back in 1989 at the then-Utica Memorial Auditorium.

The Utica Stampede spans two days and will feature eight different events: Bull riding, Bareback Horse Riding, Saddle Bronc Horse Riding, Barrel Racing, Breakaway Roping, Team Roping, Tie Down Roping, and Steer Wrestling. Approximately 30 bull riders, some of the best from across the Northeast, will compete for large cash prizes in each event. More information about other event amenities will be announced in the coming weeks.

"We are extremely excited to bring another unique entertainment experience to the Adirondack Bank Center as we continually look to expand our overall venue exposure," said CEO of MVG Robert Esche.

Tickets to the 2019 Utica Stampede will go on sale to the public Friday, May 10 at 10am on empirestatetix.com, in person at the Adirondack Bank Center Box Office, or over the phone by calling 315-790-9070. Tickets to the event start at just $15 for a single day or $25 for a two-day pass. The start time for both days is 7 pm EST, with special plaza events and 72 Tavern events planned for Friday.

