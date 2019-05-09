Marlies to Face Charlotte Checkers in Eastern Conference Finals

May 9, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Toronto Marlies News Release





The Toronto Marlies are set to face the Charlotte Checkers in the Eastern Conference Finals of the 2019 Calder Cup Playoffs. Toronto will start the seven game series on the road, returning home for Games 3, 4 and 5. The full series breakdown can be found below.

Following their 6-2 win over the Cleveland Monsters Tuesday night, the Marlies have won seven straight playoff games, sweeping both the North Division Semifinals and Finals. This is the sixth time Toronto has advanced to the Eastern Conference Finals in franchise history and the third time in four years.

Eastern Conference Finals

DATE GAME TIME

Fri., May 17 Game 1 - Toronto Marlies at Charlotte Checkers 7:00 p.m. EST

Sat., May 18 Game 2 - Toronto Marlies at Charlotte Checkers 6:00 p.m. EST

Tues., May 21 Game 3 - Charlotte Checkers at Toronto Marlies 7:00 p.m. EST

Thurs., May 23 Game 4 - Charlotte Checkers at Toronto Marlies 7:00 p.m. EST

Fri., May 24 *Game 5 - Charlotte Checkers at Toronto Marlies 7:00 p.m. EST

Sun., May 26 *Game 6 - Toronto Marlies at Charlotte Checkers 7:00 p.m. EST

Tues., May 28 *Game 7 - Toronto Marlies at Charlotte Checkers 7:00 p.m. EST

*If necessary

All Toronto Marlies playoff games will be broadcast on Leafs Nation Network and AHL TV. Canadian residents can also stream games through the Toronto Maple Leafs app. Visit Marlies.ca to purchase a 2019-20 Marlies Membership to secure complimentary tickets to all home games in Round 3 of the Calder Cup Playoffs. Single game tickets will be available for sale Thursday, May 9th at 10:00 a.m. ET at Ticketmaster.ca. For more information on the Toronto Marlies 2019 Playoffs Presented by Scotiabank, visit Marlies.ca/playoffs2019.

The Toronto Marlies are the primary development program for the Toronto Maple Leafs. The current Toronto Maple Leafs roster at the end of their regular season featured 15 players who were developed with the Marlies (Connor Brown, Travis Dermott, Jake Gardiner, Frederik Gauthier, Justin Holl, Zach Hyman, Andreas Johnsson, Nazem Kadri, Kasperi Kapanen, Martin Marincin, Trevor Moore, William Nylander, Morgan Rielly, Calle Rosen and Garret Sparks).

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from May 9, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.