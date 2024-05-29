Red Rock Auto Group and Jackalopes Agree to Partnership

May 29, 2024 - Pioneer League (PL)

Grand Junction Jackalopes News Release







The Grand Junction Jackalopes announced today that they have agreed to a sweeping partnership that will make Red Rock Auto Group the o;icial auto dealer of the Grand Junction Jackalopes.

"We at Red Rock Auto Group are very excited to partner with such a great organization" said Bryan Knight, local owner of Red Rock Auto Group. "Not only is it America's favorite pastime but the community outreach from the Grand Junction Jackalopes is second to none. We are excited to get involved and help wherever we can!"

Under the new deal, the Diamond Club at Suplizio Field will officially be renamed to the Red Rock Auto Diamond Club. In addition to the name change for the Diamond Club, fans will now enter Suplizio Field through either the Red Rock Auto North or South Gate.

"We are thrilled to have Red Rock Auto Group as part of our team" said Mick Ritter, President of the Grand Junction Jackalopes. "Red Rock is a staple of the Grand Junction community and we here at the Jackalopes thank them for their support."

The Jackalopes Opening Night at Suplizio Field is slated for June 4th at 6:35pm against the Northern Colorado Owlz. Tickets are available at https://vivenu.com/seller/grand-junction-jackalopes-x73o

