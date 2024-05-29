Chukars Fall in First Road Test of Season

May 29, 2024 - Pioneer League (PL)

Idaho Falls Chukars News Release







Windsor, Colorado - The Chukars (2-5) and Northern Colorado Owlz (6-1) met for the opening game of Idaho Falls' first road trip of the 2024 season at the Future Legends Complex . It was a rough night for Chukars pitching as NOCO splashed out 14 runs in just six innings at the plate as the Owlz won when the game was called in the top of the seventh with a final score of 14-7.

Bryant Bagshaw got the start for Idaho Falls as the two-time Chukar improved on his last start and tossed 3 innings giving up seven earned although some calls and lucky bounces fell the way of NOCO that were out of the right-handers control as he threw better than the numbers indicated.

After Northern Colorado scored 5 runs in the first two innings thanks to two of their four home runs in the contest, the Chukars bats that were blazing hot last week at home caught fire for the first time on the road.

Chris Monroe singled to start the frame before Trevor Rogers hit a line drive blast down the right field line to pull the Chuks back within 3 runs.

A single and pair of walks loaded the bases up with no outs where Kevin Johnson then walked to pickup an RBI and make it a 5-3 game.

Craig Corliss scored a wild pitch and Kyle Jenkins brought a run into score with a productive groundout to tie the game at 5-5 after four innings played.

The Owlz scored 6 runs in the 5th inning and 3 runs in the 6th inning to take a 14-5 lead into the final third of the game. In the top of the seventh Trevor Rogers hit a two run blast to make it a 7 run affair moments before rain and hail hammered down to halt play for the night with the game being declared official seeing the Owlz claim a 14-7 win.

