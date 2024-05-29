Oakland Wins Wild 21-15 Contest

May 29, 2024 - Pioneer League (PL)

Oakland Ballers News Release







COLORADO SPRINGS, CO - In their biggest offensive output of the young season, Oakland scored in each of the nine innings to out-hit the Rocky Mountain Vibes in a 21-15 final.

The Ballers break a four-game losing streak and pick up the opening game of the six-game series in Colorado Springs.

The game began with two runs in the first by Oakland then chaos broke out. Nine runs came across the plate for the Vibes in the first, with three errors in the field playing no small part. Starting pitcher Abraham De Leon could not record an out in his appearance, getting lifted for Conner Richardson after seven batters. Only three runs of the seven De Leon gave up were earned.

In what had the makings of a blowout, the B's never stopped the hot hitting, adding a run in the second then an outburst of four in the third. The Vibes participated in making costly errors as well, with a ball thrown away by the catcher in the third contributing to the rally.

It was a 10-7 game going into the fifth, when Tyler Lozano hit a ball which was misjudged by the Rocky Mountain center fielder for an RBI triple. Brian Williams subsequently singled in Lozano and a few batters later Austin Davis singled in Williams to tie the game. One batter later, Myles Jefferson gave the Ballers the lead with another RBI single, and this would be a lead they would not relinquish.

10 more runs were added to the total before the night was over and the bullpen did enough to keep Oakland in front. Conner Richardson , Zach St. Pierre , and Tyler Davis threw nine innings, giving up eight runs, striking out 13, and walking only three.

Oakland spoiled the Opening Night festivities for the Vibes and they have five more games in the series, with another 5:35 start tomorrow evening. You can catch all Ballers games on 860 AM The Answer with me or you can watch them on Flo Sports.

And don't forget, we are now officially less than a week away from Oakland's Opening Night vs the Yolo High Wheelers, those tickets are already sold out but great options remain for the rest of the series Weds-Sun.

• Discuss this story on the Pioneer League message board...





Pioneer League Stories from May 29, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.