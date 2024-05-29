Jackalopes Battered by Yolo Hitters

May 29, 2024 - Pioneer League (PL)

Grand Junction Jackalopes News Release







The Grand Junction Jackalopes faced a tough challenge against the Yolo High Wheelers at Dobbins Stadium on May 28, 2024. Despite a valiant effort and some impressive individual performances, the Jackalopes were unable to overcome the High Wheelers, falling 19-8.

The game started with promise for the Jackalopes, as Lavoisier Fisher and Damian Henderson each launched home runs. Fisher's two-RBI shot and Henderson's solo homer were highlights in an otherwise difficult outing for the Jackalopes' pitching staff. The team showed resilience, scoring in multiple innings, but the High Wheelers managed to score nine runs in the 8th inning to put the game out of reach.

Lavoisier Fisher had a strong game at the plate, going 2-for-5 with a home run and two RBIs, adding a much-needed spark for the Jackalopes. Damian Henderson contributed with a home run of his own, going 1-for-4 with one RBI. Conrad Villafuerte was stellar, going 3-for-4 with an RBI and a triple, showcasing his power and speed. Lastly Matt Turner continued his hot streak, going 2-for-5 with two RBIs, helping to keep the Jackalopes competitive early in the game.

The Jackalopes showed flashes of potential, particularly with their home runs and offensive resilience, but ultimately fell short. They will look to regroup and address their pitching woes as they continue their season, aiming to build on the positives from this challenging game.

Game 2 of the series is tonight at 5:30pm MST, you can listen to the game live on the Yolo High Wheeler's YouTube Audio channel.

The Jackalopes Opening Night at Suplizio Field is slated for June 4th at 6:35pm against the Northern Colorado Owlz. Tickets are available at https://vivenu.com/seller/grand-junction-jackalopes-x73o.

