Daly's Grand Slam, Castillo's 516-Foot Launch, Glacier Wins Road Opener

May 29, 2024 - Pioneer League (PL)

GREAT FALLS, MT. - The Glacier Range Riders (5-2) are now winners of five straight as they dismantled the Great Falls Voyagers (2-5) to the tune of an 11-7 win on Tuesday evening. Chad Castillo hit the longest home run in Glacier history with a 516' jack in the first inning, while John Daly tallied a clutch grand slam as part of a seven-run fifth.

Jonathan Pintaro wasn't perfect on the mound, but the numbers don't quite tell the full story as a couple bad hops and a few more swirling wind gusts aided the Voyagers to get seven runs across against him. The right hander also had 10 more strikeouts to add to his now league leading margin of 20 Ks. Trevor Baker fired his first pitches as a Range Rider, throwing a blank, while Seth Pinkerton and Jack Lynch both threw up zeroes as well.

The offense was sizzling from the start in the warmest game of the summer thus far. Castillo grabbed ahold of a pitch in the first that he sent 112 MPH off the back and 516 feet. That is the longest home run in the history of the Range Riders and likely one of the longest homers in Pioneer League history. Daly then brought home Mason Dinesen in the second, before coming home himself thanks to Freddy Guilamo.

The fifth is when the Range Riders grabbed firm control and never looked back. Christian Kirtley started the rally with an RBI triple, then Castillo got him home with a double. It was then John Daly that saw the new Great Falls pitcher and took him yard for the first Glacier grand slam of the year into right center field. Andy Atwood kept the pressure on with a sac fly to finish the inning.

Dinesen finished 3-3 with three runs scored, while Daly led the way with five RBIs.

The Range Riders will do battle again on Wednesday at Voyagers Stadium in Great Falls with another 7 PM start time. While the team is on the road, you can listen at 1240 AM, 102.7 FM, and SAM1240.com.

