Mustangs Win 6-3 in Six Innings

May 29, 2024 - Pioneer League (PL)

Pat Maybach cruises through six innings as the Mustangs defeat the Hawks 6-3 in five and a half innings as rain forced the game to stop in the bottom of the sixth.

Maybach gave up a solo home run to Micah Yonamine with two outs in the first, but retired the next five batters with four strikeouts. All in all, Maybach had a team-high eight strikeouts and picks up the quality start.

The Mustangs exploded for all six runs in the second inning with two outs. After an infield single by Alejandro Figueredo, Briley Knight walked. Reed Garland sent down the next two hitters, only for Abe Valdez to hit a two-RBI single to take the lead 2-1. Valdez would later score on a wild pitch to make it 3-1.

In a 3-0 count with two aboard, Brendan Ryan launched his first homer of the season 452 feet to make it 6-1.

The Hawks scored on an RBI single by Troy Viola in the fourth and the sixth. In the fourth, his base hit scored Yonamine, and in the sixth, it scored DJ Poteet and the Mustangs only led 6-3.

Rain hit Dehler Park in the fifth inning and became worse, forcing the tarp on in the bottom of the sixth. After five complete innings of baseball, officials ruled the game complete to give the Mustangs their fifth win of the season.

The Mustangs host the Hawks at 6:35 p.m. for game three of the six game homestand. It will be Phillips 66 night for the Mustangs in appreciation of all the refinery workers.

Pre-game coverage starts at 6:15 p.m. on ESPN910/105.5 FM or espnbillings.com. You can also watch every pitch on FloBaseball.

