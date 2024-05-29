Hawks Spoil the Party
May 29, 2024 - Pioneer League (PL)
Billings Mustangs News Release
Hawks spoil the Opening Night Party at Dehler Park to beat the Mustangs 16-2.
The Mustangs suffered a career night for Ben Livorsi, who had a sac fly, an RBI double, a three-run home run, and a grand slam as he alone could have beat the Mustangs in run totals Tuesday.
Luke Trueman tossed a scoreless first, and gave up a pair of RBIs to Noah Marcello and Tyler Jorgensen. In the third, he gave up the Livorsi Sac-Fly.
Unfortunately, Trueman couldn't finish the fourth as the Hawks bat through the order with an RBI single by Trevor Minder, a two-RBI double by Kole Kaler, an RBI double by DJ Poteet, and an RBI double by Livorsi.
Trueman went three-and-two-thirds giving up eight runs on 12 hits with no walks and two strikeouts.
Austin Mora retired five in a row, but ran into trouble with one out in the sixth. He gave up the three run homer by Livorsi to make it 12-0 Hawks.
The Mustangs picked up their first run on back-to-back doubles by Alejandro Figueredo and Patrick Mills to make it 12-1.
In the seventh, Riley Bost surrendered the grand slam to Livorsi to make it 16-1.
Jonathan Haab pitched a scoreless eighth picking up two strikeouts. While Pat Mills, that's right, the position player, tossed a scoreless ninth with a pair of strikeouts.
Taylor Lomack hit an RBI single to score Briley Knight who went 3-4 tonight. Lomack also stole a bag to give him nine on the season. He needs just 18 more to take the career record for most stolen bases by a Mustang in history.
The Mustangs try again tomorrow for game two of a six-game homestand. It will be Warrior Wishes Wednesday. Everyone who shows a valid Military ID at the box office receives a $5 general admission ticket.
If you can't make it to the park, tune in at 6:15 p.m. with first pitch at 6:35 p.m. on ESPN910/105.5 FM or ESPN910.com. You can also watch every pitch on FloSports.
• Discuss this story on the Pioneer League message board...
Pioneer League Stories from May 29, 2024
- Oakland Wins Wild 21-15 Contest - Oakland Ballers
- Daly's Grand Slam, Castillo's 516-Foot Launch, Glacier Wins Road Opener - Glacier Range Riders
- Hawks Spoil the Party - Billings Mustangs
- PaddleHeads Tally 22 Runs in 22-9 Route of Raptors - Missoula PaddleHeads
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.