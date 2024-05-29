PaddleHeads Tally 22 Runs in 22-9 Route of Raptors

May 29, 2024 - Pioneer League (PL)

Missoula PaddleHeads News Release







OGDEN, UT - The Missoula PaddleHeads opened a 6-game road slate Tuesday night opposite the Ogden Raptors. It was Missoula's first visit to Linquest Field since late August of the 2021 campaign. The defending Pioneer League Champions would be the first ones to the board in game 1 plating the first run of the night in the 1st to grab an early advantage at 1-0. To say that would not be an ongoing trend with Ogden leading would be putting it lightly as the monster that is the PaddleHeads lineup woke up again in a big way.

2 extra base hits would pace an 8-run second inning rally for Missoula who would grab a 7-run lead in the frame. The long ball would be a highlight for the PaddleHeads through the night as Missoula would hit five home runs as a team in the game. Missoula would also score 15 unanswered runs in the ballgame after falling behind in the early going in the top of the 1st. For the 6th straight game, Missoula would also tally over 10 runs in a 22-9 victory over Ogden. This also marked a new season high for runs scored in a game on the season as Missoula has also 20 runs or more in consecutive games.

