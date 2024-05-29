Vibes Sign Rookie Bat Dog

May 29, 2024 - Pioneer League (PL)

Rocky Mountain Vibes News Release







The Rocky Mountain Vibes have come to terms with Zena, the Golden Retriever Bat Dog for the 2024 season. After Zena performed in the 2nd and 3rd inning of last night's game retrieving the bat for the Vibes, manager Les Lancaster offered her a spot on the team. "Zena's ability to track down the bat after each player drops it is incredible," said Lancaster. "I feel she can contribute in a positive way for the club."

Zena the Official Vibes Bat dog is trained by Under the Sun Dog Training and daycare and ambassadog for sunrise service dogs.

Fans can see Zena perform at UCHealth Park on the following game dates:

June 8th

July 6th

July 20th

August 3rd

August 17th

August 24th

September 7th

