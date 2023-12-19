Receive Financial Support with the Royals Youth Hockey Fund

December 19, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Reading Royals News Release







Reading, PA - The Berks County Community Foundation is continuing to accept applications for the Royals Youth Hockey Fund. The fund was created to provide financial support for youth to participate in the game of hockey in our local area.

Youth hockey opportunities in Berks County include the Royals Youth Hockey Association's lessons, camps, clinics, leagues, and programs such as Learn to Play and Body Zone Sports Complex's Learn to Skate. Additionally, the fund contributes to a 'Slapshot Starter Kit' which includes a pair of hockey skates, gloves, a stick, and a helmet for a child to have the necessary equipment to participate in youth hockey. To receive the Slapshot Starter Kit, you may request it when applying for the fund at the link below.

"This fund is a great opportunity to invest in the Berks County community and offer a chance for our local youth to get involved with hockey," Vice President of Operations Dakota Procyk said. " Hockey is for everyone, and this fund is set out to help those who might not be able to participate. It is our hope that years down the line we will see someone who benefitted from this program play on the Royals ECHL team."

The fund accepts grant applications year-round.

To support our community's youth chase their dreams in hockey, consider becoming a funder today. To donate to The Royals Youth Hockey Fund, visit: bccf.org/fund

About Berks County Community Foundation

Berks County Community Foundation is a nonprofit corporation that serves as a civic leader for our region by developing, managing, and distributing charitable funds aimed at improving the quality of life in Berks County.

-

2023-24 Season Memberships

Reading Royals Season Memberships, six-game plans, ten-game plans, and group tickets are available for the 2023-24 season now by visiting the Royals' box office at Santander Arena or by calling 610-898-7825.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from December 19, 2023

Receive Financial Support with the Royals Youth Hockey Fund - Reading Royals

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.