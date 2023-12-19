Railers Sign Former Kelly Cup Playoff MVP
December 19, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Worcester Railers HC News Release
WORCESTER, Mass. - The Worcester Railers Hockey Club (@RailersHC), proud ECHL (@ECHL) affiliate of the New York Islanders (@NYIslanders) announced today that they have signed veteran, Kelly Cup Champion & Playoff MVP goaltender John Muse to an ECHL contract for the 2023-24 season.
Muse, 35, signs in Worcester for his first season in North America since the 18-19 season with the Wilkes-Barre Scranton Penguins of the American Hockey League, and the Wheeling Nailers. He spent time from 2019-20 to 2022-23 playing overseas between the KHL, Denmark, and EIHL.
Muse was a Kelly Cup Playoff MVP with the Florida Everblades during the 2011-12 season, posting a playoff stat line of 1.78 goals against average, and a save percentage of .939 in 13 games played. The East Falmouth, MA native has played in 284 games across the AHL & ECHL, recording a 2.73 GAA, .912 SV%, and a 146-96-25 record.
Prior to playing professional hockey, the 5'11, 185lb goaltender was a highly decorated goalie at Boston College of Hockey East from 2007-08 to 2010-11. He was a two time NCAA DI Men's Ice Hockey Champion in 2008 & 2010, Hockey East Tournament Champion in 2008, 2010, and 2011, and 2010-2011 Hockey East Goaltender of the Year, Walter Brown Award winner, First All-Star Team (Hockey East), and was named Second-All American Team.
Season memberships, mini-plans, and group packages for the 2023-24 season are on sale now by calling the Railers front office at 508-365-1750 or by visiting RailersHC.com.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from December 19, 2023
- Romanov Returns to Barracuda - Wichita Thunder
- Parker Gahagen, G Recalled to Lehigh Valley - Reading Royals
- Railers Sign Former Kelly Cup Playoff MVP - Worcester Railers HC
- ECHL Transactions - December 19 - ECHL
- Reign Recall Nikita Pavlychev from Greenville - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Cleveland Monsters Sign Alex Whelan to PTO - Atlanta Gladiators
- Idaho Steelheads Announce Multiple Transactions - Idaho Steelheads
- Grizzlies Weekly: Final Week Before Christmas Break - Utah Grizzlies
- Solar Bears Game against Everblades Rescheduled for March 18 - Orlando Solar Bears
- Receive Financial Support with the Royals Youth Hockey Fund - Reading Royals
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.