Railers Sign Former Kelly Cup Playoff MVP

WORCESTER, Mass. - The Worcester Railers Hockey Club (@RailersHC), proud ECHL (@ECHL) affiliate of the New York Islanders (@NYIslanders) announced today that they have signed veteran, Kelly Cup Champion & Playoff MVP goaltender John Muse to an ECHL contract for the 2023-24 season.

Muse, 35, signs in Worcester for his first season in North America since the 18-19 season with the Wilkes-Barre Scranton Penguins of the American Hockey League, and the Wheeling Nailers. He spent time from 2019-20 to 2022-23 playing overseas between the KHL, Denmark, and EIHL.

Muse was a Kelly Cup Playoff MVP with the Florida Everblades during the 2011-12 season, posting a playoff stat line of 1.78 goals against average, and a save percentage of .939 in 13 games played. The East Falmouth, MA native has played in 284 games across the AHL & ECHL, recording a 2.73 GAA, .912 SV%, and a 146-96-25 record.

Prior to playing professional hockey, the 5'11, 185lb goaltender was a highly decorated goalie at Boston College of Hockey East from 2007-08 to 2010-11. He was a two time NCAA DI Men's Ice Hockey Champion in 2008 & 2010, Hockey East Tournament Champion in 2008, 2010, and 2011, and 2010-2011 Hockey East Goaltender of the Year, Walter Brown Award winner, First All-Star Team (Hockey East), and was named Second-All American Team.

