Solar Bears Game against Everblades Rescheduled for March 18

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears, ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Tampa Bay Lightning, the ECHL, and Florida Everblades announced today (Dec. 19) ECHL Game No. 309 between the Florida Everblades and Orlando Solar Bears originally scheduled for Sunday, December 17 at the Amway Center in Orlando has been rescheduled for Monday, March 18 with puck drop scheduled for 7:00 p.m.

Tickets with the December 17game date will be honored on the new game date of March 18.

If you parked in the Geico Garage on December 17, please keep your receipt because it will be honored on March 18, 2024.

For ticket information, please contact the Orlando Solar Bears at clientservices@orlandosolarbearshockey.com OR for Ticketmaster buyers: please contact Ticketmaster directly at (800) 653-8000.

